New Delhi: Expressing concern, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday said he has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the danger of bringing back Indians from abroad without testing them for coronavirus.

Writing the letter to PM Modi, the Kerala chief minister said bringing back the Indians from abroad could help the deadly virus spread.

In the letter, he said that bringing people back without testing for coronavirus is really dangerous. "There are 200 people in a flight. If one or two have the virus – this can be very dangerous for the country," the chief minister said in the letter.

Regretting that the international norms are not being followed, the chief minister said he has written to PM Modi that those being brought back should be tested before their travel.

The development comes after the Centre said that hundreds of thousands of Indians stranded abroad because of the COVID-19 pandemic will be brought back to the country by air and by sea from Thursday.

As per the update, more than 1,90,000 Indians have requested to fly back home. The Centre earlier said that those taking the special flights will be charged around Rs 50,000 from Europe and Rs 1 lakh from the US.

In Karala, three people have tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday while 37 people are undergoing treatment in various hospitals for the infection.

A truck driver, who had gone to Chennai and later tested positive for the virus, had infected his mother, wife and cleaner’s son, the chief minister said. As of now, there were no new hotspots in the state and no positive cases in four districts.