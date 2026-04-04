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New highway rule to change traffic movement at tolls on expressways from THIS day; What are the changes

New highway rule to change traffic movement at tolls on expressways from THIS day; What are the changes

The Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has notified that cash will no longer be accepted at any toll booth on a national highway. Here are some of the other changes

Motorists unwilling to pay digitally can be stopped under Rule 14 of the National Highways Fee Rules, 2008

How many times have you been caught struggling to look for change in your pockets at toll plazas? Fortunately, such days are over with the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has notified that cash will no longer be accepted at any toll booth on a national highway from April 10. Thus, FASTag and UPI will be the only ways to pay your way through.

This move comes after years of incremental digital push by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). It is aimed at ending the queuing issue that has made travel on expressways like Delhi-Meerut Expressway, Mumbai-Pune Expressway, and the Golden Quadrilateral network, among others, a headache for thousands of commuters.

Double toll charges and delays

The move may lead many to question what will happen if a vehicle does not have a FASTag. For such drivers, UPI will be available as a fallback. But there will be catch – drivers without a FASTag will have to pay 1.5 times the normal toll rate.

Motorists unwilling to pay digitally can be stopped under Rule 14 of the National Highways Fee Rules, 2008, which empowers authorities to restrict access to the highway. Authorities will issue an e-notice for unpaid tolls, and failure to pay within three days will result in the penalty being doubled.

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ID trick days are gone

One of the most significant changes to be implemented on the highways is the practice of flashing ID cards, which has long irritated ordinary commuters. Government officials, defence personnel, and others in exemption-eligible categories have flashed their identity cards tp get waved through, even if they are travelling in their personal vehicles.

In a strict step against this, the ministry has written to all concerned government bodies directing them to obtain “Exempted FASTags” for vehicles that genuinely qualify under the law, or to purchase a FASTag Annual Pass. According to the list, the exemption is attached to an office or authority and not to an individual.

Annual Pass option will be available

If you are a frequent commuter, the FASTag Annual Pass will be a practical choice. The pass, priced at Rs 3,075 from April 1, 2026, after a modest 2.5 per cent increase tied to the Wholesale Price Index, enables unlimited use of the national highway network.

A single Delhi-Agra return journey can cost upwards of Rs 500 in tolls, meaning the pass pays for itself within a few long-distance trips.

What may be next?

NHAI is speeding up the adoption of multi-lane free-flow tolling, often referred to as open-road or barrier-free tolling, on national highways. The system eliminates physical stops entirely, using cameras and RFID readers to log vehicles in motion and deduct tolls automatically. Vehicles without valid FASTags will be sent an e-notice later.

As over 98 per cent of toll transactions are already digital, the infrastructure is mostly in place. The April 10 deadline is more of an administrative push — cash may be in your pocket, but it won’t help you at the toll gate.

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