New Delhi: Nearly 58 students of a college in Karnataka's Shivamogga district reportedly faced suspension for protesting against the hijab rule. The college principal had reportedly "verbally suspended the students" for violating rules and no official order was issued in this regard.

“Deputy SP, DDPI and SDMC had tried to convince you. But still you have not listened to them. You have violated the rules. That’s why we are suspending you all from college for the time being. You can’t enter the premises since you are suspended,” the principal said, according to a report by India Today.

Meanwhile, Shivamogga DC was quoted as saying in the report that the students were simply “threatened” and were not officially suspended.

Karnataka govt says no to hijab, saffron scares in minority institutions

The Karnataka government on Thursday ordered that the students studying in schools managed by the minority welfare department including the Maulana Azad Model English Medium schools in the state should not wear saffron scarves, Hijab or any religious flags. The Karnataka High Court has in its interim order restrained all the students regardless of their religion or faith from wearing saffron shawls, scarves, Hijab, religious flags or the like within the classroom, until further orders.

“The above High Court order is applicable to residential schools, colleges, Maulana Azad Model English Medium schools coming under the minority welfare department. Against this background, wearing saffron shawl, scarves, Hijab or any other religious flags is prohibited in the schools and colleges and Maulana Azad Model English Medium schools, which come under the minority welfare department,” the order read.

The order comes amid simmering tension in the schools and colleges over minority girls with Burqa and Hijab being denied entry in the schools and colleges, following last week’s High Court order.

Hijab row: Cases Registered For Staging Protest In Karnataka

On Friday, cases were registered against nine people for violating the prohibitory orders issued by the Shivamogga district authority under Section 144 of the CrPC. They had staged protest against the PU College authorities in the district headquarter town for not letting the Muslim girls with Burqa on the campus.

On Wednesday, chaos prevailed in several pre-university colleges in Karnataka, which were opened after remaining shut for a week owing to the Hijab row, as the Burqa-clad Muslim students were not let in. Amid tight security with policemen deployed in and around Pre-university colleges at many sensitive places, the day saw a section of Muslim students remaining adamant not to remove the Burqa, let alone Hijab.

The six Muslim girl students, who have moved the Karnataka High Court against a ban on hijab remained absent, principal of the government PU college for women at Udupi, Rudre Gowda said.

Classes were held smoothly at the college where other Muslim students removed hijabs before entering classrooms. The 23 girl students who also insisted on wearing hijab at the government PU college at Kundapur in the district also kept away from classes on Wednesday. They were made to sit in a separate room last week when they refused to remove the headscarves before entering classes.

(With inputs from PTI)