Bengaluru: Giving an indication of an early verdict in the ongoing hijab controversy the Karnataka High Court on Tuesday directed counsels to complete their arguments by this week. The special bench of the High Court, constituted to look into the petitions submitted by students demanding their right to wear hijab in classrooms, asked the Advocate General (AG) Prabhuling Navadgi, who is representing the government, to complete his submissions at the earliest. The AG submitted to the bench that he would complete his arguments on the day itself (Tuesday), reported news agency IANS.

The Chief Justice (CJ) Ritu Raj Awasthi informed all counsels that the bench wants to complete the hearing on the case this weekend and directed them to keep the arguments brief. "Make positive endeavours to complete within this week only," he said. The full bench of Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi, Justice J M Khazi and Justice Krishna M Dixit is hearing a batch of petitions seeking permission to wear Hijab inside the classroom.

Arguing for the Karnataka government, AG Navadgi said that it was entirely on the petitioner to prove that the practice of hijab is obligatory in nature and compulsorily followed in Islam. They have placed 144 Suras of Quran, this court has asked them in this regard. There is no record on the table to show that the custom is obligatory and it is an element of compulsion which compels a member to even be expelled from the community.

Karnataka government argues right to wear hijab not fall under Article 25 of Constitution

AG Navadgi told the High Court that there is no restriction on wearing Hijab in India with reasonable restrictions subject to institutional discipline. Countering the petitioner Muslim girls from Udupi district, the Advocate General said the right to wear the headscarf falls under the category of 19(1)(A) and not Article 25 as has been argued by the petitioners.

Article 25 deals with freedom of conscience and free profession, practice and propagation of religion and says that subject to public order, morality and health and to the other provisions of this part, all persons are equally entitled to freedom of conscience and the right freely to profess, practice and propagate religion.

“The rule imposes reasonable restrictions on wearing a headscarf. The AG also mentioned that uniform is being prescribed till pre-university as they have an impregnable mindset. There is no restriction on campus to wear a hijab. Only during class hours in the classrooms hijab is not allowed and anything beyond uniforms irrespective of any religion is not allowed,” AG Navadgi argued.

He further mentioned about the total ban on hijab by France and Turkey in public spaces. At this point Justice Krishna S. Dixit intervened and stated that it depends on the constitutional policy of every country. AG Navadgi stated that he only wanted to say, there is no prohibition as such in our country.

AG Navadgi earlier had said that hijab was not an essential practice of Islam, and he also brought to the notice of the court how it has been upheld by various High Courts and judgments of the Supreme Court. AG Navadgi explained to bench on Monday that wearing hijab was not an essential religious practice in Islam and it can’t come under Article 25 (Freedom of conscience and free profession, practice and propagation of religion).

What is Hijab Controversy?

On January one, six girl students of a college in Udupi attended a press conference held by the Campus Front of India (CFI) in the coastal town protesting against the college authorities denying them entry into classrooms wearing hijab.

This was four days after they requested the principal permission to wear hijab in classes which was not allowed. Till then, students used to wear the headscarf to the campus, but entered the classroom after removing it, college principal Rudre Gowda had said.

“The institution did not have any rule on hijab-wearing as such and since no one used to wear it to the classroom in the last 35 years. The students who came with the demand had the backing of outside forces,” Gowda had said.

(With IANS and PTI)