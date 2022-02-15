The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday adjourned hearing on petitions over hijab row in schools and colleges till tomorrow (Wednesday), news agency ANI reported. Senior Advocate Devadatt Kamat, who appeared for the petitioner, submitted before Court that the Government Order (ban on hijab) is a non-application of mind. He further added that the order is in the teeth of Article 25 and it is not legally sustainable.Also Read - 2 Students Refuse To Appear For Exams in Udupi After Being Stopped For Wearing Hijab

Kamat also apprised the Karnataka HC that the government's order says that wearing of headscarves is not protected by Article 25 and also states it to leave it to College Development Committee to decide whether it shall be a part of the uniform or not.

Senior Advocate Kamat further adds that the delegation to the College Committee to decide whether the hijab is allowed or not is completely illegal.

Here Are The Top highlights From Court’s Hearing:

Senior advocate Devadatt Kamat, appearing for the petitioner, submits before Karnataka HC that the Government Order (ban on hijab) is a non-application of mind. He says this GO (government order) is in the teeth of Article 25 and it is not legally sustainable. Kamat apprises Karnataka High Court that the GO (government order) says wearing of headscarves is not protected by Art 25 and the Government Order says it to leave it to College Development Committee to decide whether it shall be a part of the uniform or not. Advocate Kamat further adds that the delegation to the College Committee to decide whether the hijab is allowed or not is completely illegal. Kamat points out that Muslim women are allowed to wear headscarves in Kendriya Vidyalaya He further added that as far as core religious practices are concerned, they come from Article 25(1) & that it is not absolute. The High Court asks advocate Kamat whether what all stated in Quran is essential religious practice? Senior Advocate Kamat says, “I am not saying that” Advocate Kamat replies that wearing headscarves is an essential practice of the Islamic faith During hearing, an advocate makes a mention of an application to restrict media & social media comments on issue as elections are going on in other states & to postpone matter after elections

The Hijab row, on the other hand, continued to simmer in Karnataka on Tuesday over alleged denial of entry for girl students into schools with their headscarves on in some places, as one such girl announced boycotting her exam in response to the diktat.

Scenes of angry parents of such children arguing with police and school authorities and an instance of a student trying to flaunt a saffron scarf as an apparent retaliation were also reported.

The Karnataka High Court, in its interim order last week restrained all the students from wearing saffron shawls, scarves, hijab and any religious flag within the classroom.

High schools were reopened across the state on Monday, even as there were instances of students turning up in Hijab and burqa then, only to be denied entry or asked by officials to remove them, citing the High Court order.

On Tuesday, at a school in the district headquarters town of Shivamogga, a Burqa-wearing girl refused to write her exam when the school authorities asked her to remove her Hijab first.

“We have grown up wearing Hijab since our childhood and we cannot give it up. I will not write the exam and I will go home,” the girl told reporters.