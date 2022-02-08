Bhopal: It seems that the ongoing hijab row in Karnataka, has now reached Madhya Pradesh. On Tuesday, School Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar said that the government will now give priority to discipline, and all students in the school will now have to follow a uniform dress code. Parmar said that the school education department will examine the issues related with school uniforms and emphasized that Hijab is not part of school uniform.Also Read - Hijab Row Explodes in Karnataka: Section 144 Imposed in Shivamogga, Protesters Lathicharged Amid HC Hearing

Speaking in this regard, he said, "School Education Department will issue guidelines for this, from next year we will send information to the dress code. It is our endeavor to have discipline among all the students. Uniform is the identity of the school."

"Such traditions should be followed at home only. We will get the issue examined after calling a meeting of senior officials of the school education department,' said the minister.

Hijab row intensifies in Karnataka