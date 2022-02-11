Udupi: The Karnataka police on Friday conducted flag marches in three towns–Udupi, Chitradurga, and Doddaballapura– as tensions simmered amid the row over Muslim students’ demand for wearing hijab on college campuses and classrooms. The flag marches to maintain the law and order situation came after the Karnataka government earlier today hinted at taking a decision on reopening the Pre-University and Degree Colleges on February 14. On Thursday, the Karnataka government had decided to resume classes for high school students up to class 10 from Monday.Also Read - Hijab Row: Decision to Reopen Pre-University, Degree Colleges Will be Taken on Feb 14, Says Karnataka Govt

#WATCH Police personnel hold flag march in Karnataka's Udupi ahead of re-opening of schools up to 10th standard from 14th February pic.twitter.com/MpB0RtKGRl — ANI (@ANI) February 11, 2022

Giving details, Karnataka Education Minister BC Nagesh said the high schools will resume on Monday and during the meeting that will be convened by the Chief Minister on Monday evening, a decision regarding starting classes for PUC and Degree College students will be taken.

Earlier on Thursday, Karnataka High Court had also said it would resume hearing a petition challenging the hijab restrictions on Monday. The court further requested the state government to reopen educational institutions and restrained all the students from wearing saffron shawls, scarves, Hijab and any religious flag within the classroom.

As protests for and against the hijab intensified in different parts of Karnataka and turned violent in some places, the government declared a holiday for all high schools and colleges in the state for three days, from Wednesday.

The Hijab protests began on February 4 at the Government Girls PU college in Udupi district in Karnataka when some students alleged that they had been barred from attending classes. During the protests, some students were allegedly denied entry to the college for wearing Hijab earlier this month.