Bengaluru: After a near week-long hijab row forced holiday, the Karnataka government has decided to reopen the pre-university and degree colleges in the state from Wednesday, February 16, news agency ANI quoted state's Primary and Secondary education Minister BC Nages as saying.

#KarnatakaHijabRow | Pre-University colleges and degree colleges to reopen from February 16: Primary and Secondary Education Minister BC Nagesh (File pic) pic.twitter.com/dIR2P9CyeX — ANI (@ANI) February 14, 2022



Earlier today, high schools in Karnataka also reopened amid prohibitory orders in Udupi, which witnessed violence and tension last week, and sensitive areas of Dakshina Kannada and Bengaluru. Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code has been imposed in sensitive areas in the said districts. Also Read - Motivated Comments On Internal Issues Not Welcome: India Slams Foreign Reactions On K'taka Hijab Row

In Udupi district, all the schools that reopened witnessed normal attendance, Education Department sources said. Muslim girl students who reached the school campuses wearing hijabs, and removed them before entering classes.

The district administration has imposed Section 144 of CrPC around the 200-metre radius of all high schools in the district from Monday till February 19 to maintain peace.

Udupi Tahsildar Pradeep Kurudekar, who visited a few schools, said Muslim students were abiding by the High Court’s interim order by removing hijabs before entering classes. There were no reports of Hindu students turning up in saffron shawls.

Police personnel has been posted in Udupi town and near the schools to maintain law and order and to avoid any untoward incident.

The government on Friday said the holiday announced to universities belonging to the Department of Higher Education and colleges under the Department of Collegiate and Technical Education (DCTE), in the wake of the raging hijab row, has been extended till February 16.

The Karnataka High Court, in its interim order pending consideration of all petitions related to the hijab row, earlier requested the state government to reopen educational institutions and restrained all the students from wearing saffron shawls, scarves, hijab, and any religious flag within the classroom.

How did Hijab Controversy Started In Karnataka?

On January 1, 2022, six girl students of a college in Udupi attended a press conference held by Campus Front of India (CFI) in the coastal town protesting against the college authorities denying them entry into the classroom by wearing hijab.

This was four days after they requested the principal permission to wear hijabs in classes which were not allowed. Till then, students used to wear the hijab to the campus and entered the classroom after removing the scarves, the college principal Rudre Gowda had said.

“The institution did not have any rule on hijab-wearing as such and since no one used to wear it to the classroom in the last 35 years. The students who came with the demand had the backing of outside forces,” Gowda had said.

(With inputs from agencies)