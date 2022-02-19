New Delhi: Amid hijab row, a student was reportedly asked to remove ’tilak’ (vermilion) from his forehead to enter college premises in Karnataka’s Indi town. The college authorities had prevented the student from entering the premises on Friday for sporting the ’tilak’ on his forehead.Also Read - 'Not Okay With Removing Hijab': Karnataka Teacher Resigns From College

He was stopped at the gate by lecturers who asked him to erase the ’tilak’ to enter college. He was informed that the customary ’tilak’ was also creating problem along with hijab and saffron scarves, news agency PTI reported. This led to a serious verbal scuffle between the teachers and the student.

In view of the hijab row in the state, the Karnataka High Court’s interim order and the state government’s order restricted the use of hijab and saffron scarves. The orders did not restrict anyone from sporting vermilion on the forehead.

There, however, was debate in the High Court where the counsels for the Muslim girls who challenged the state government’s order argued that hijab was as innocent a religious practice as vermilion on the forehead, bangles, turban worn by Sikhs and wearing Rudrakshas.

On Friday, Karnataka High Court bench, hearing petitions on hijab row, directed the state government to see to it that its interim order is not violated.

(With inputs from PTI)