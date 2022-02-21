Bengaluru: The Karnataka government on Monday reiterated in High Court that wearing a hijab is not an essential religious practice in Islam and said religious instructions should be kept outside the educational institutions, reported News agency PTI. The full bench of the Karnataka High Court, which is hearing the Hijab case has postponed the matter till 2.30 pm on Tuesday.Also Read - Zaira Wasim Breaks Silence on The Hijab Row: 'Absolute Injustice to Muslim Women' - Read Full Post

The full bench comprises Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi, Justice J M Khazi, and Justice Krishna M Dixit. Also Read - Karnataka Hijab Row: Dakshina Kannada District Extends Ban Around Schools, Colleges Till Feb 26

During the hearing, the Karnataka Advocate General Prabhuling Navadgi invoked Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar’s statement and said, “This is our stand that Hijab is not an essential religious practice. There was a statement by Dr B R Ambedkar in the Constituent Assembly where he said ‘let us keep the religious instructions outside educational institutions.” Also Read - Hijab Row: Student Asked To Remove Tilak From Forehead To Enter Karnataka College

According to the Advocate General, only the essential religious practice gets protection under the Article 25, which guarantees the citizens to practice the faith of their choice. He also referred to “reforms in the religion” as part of the Article 25.

In reply, Justice Dixit said, “Our Constitution did not enact what Karl Marx has said, that religion is the opium of the masses.”

As soon as the proceedings began, CJ Awasthi said certain clarifications were required related to Hijab.

“You have argued that government order is innocuous and the state government has not banned Hijab and not put any restrictions on it. The GO says that the students should wear the prescribed uniform. What is your stand — whether Hijab can be permitted or not in the educational institutions?” the Chief Justice asked.

In reply, Navadgi said, ” The operative part of the government order leaves it to the institutions to make a decision in this regard.”

“The government order gives complete autonomy to the institutions to decide uniform. The preamble of Karnataka Education Act is to foster a secular environment,” he argued.

The Karnataka government counsel also argued that the stand of state is that the element of introducing religious aspects shouldn’t be there in the uniform.

On January one, six girl students of a college in Udupi attended a press conference held by Campus Front of India (CFI) in the coastal town protesting against the college authorities denying them entry into the classroom by wearing Hijab.

This was four days after they requested the principal permission to wear Hijabs in classes which was not allowed. Till then, students used to wear Hijab to the campus and entered the classroom after removing the scarves, the college principal Rudre Gowda had said.

The institution did not have any rule on Hijab-wearing as such and since no one used to wear it to the classroom in the last 35 years. The students who came with the demand had the backing of outside forces, Rudre Gowda had said.

(With PTI inputs)