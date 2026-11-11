Hijack Alert on Air India flight: Mumbai-bound plane moved to isolation bay moments before take-off

Hijack Alert on Air India flight: Mumbai-bound plane moved to isolation bay moments before take-off

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Hijack Alert on Air India flight: Mumbai-bound plane moved to isolation bay moments before take-off | image; ani

Hijack Alert On Air India Flight: An Air India flight, which was going to Mumbai from Kolkata, was moved to an isolation bay on Wednesday after a message indicating a possible hijack was reportedly discovered inside the washroom. The hijack message was discovered shortly before take-off. Air India flight number AI 772, operated by an Airbus A320neo, was instructed to abort take-off and the passengers were offloaded safely. According to news agency ANI, security agencies immediately initiated checks following the standard operating procedures (SOP). The situation is being assessed.

An Air India flight scheduled to operate from Kolkata to Mumbai was moved to the isolation bay this morning following a threat alert shortly before take-off. Security agencies immediately reached the spot and initiated checks as per standard operating procedures (SOP). The situation is being assessed, and further details are awaited. — ANI (@ANI) November 11, 2026

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Hijack threat message found on flight’s washroom mirror

The hijack threat message was reportedly spotted on a mirror inside the washroom. The pilot of the flight was immediately informed, he sent an alert message to Air Traffic Control (ATC) moments before departure, CNN-News18 reported citing sources. The flight crew evacuated the passengers and the aircraft was moved to an isolation bay.

Security agencies initiated a thorough check of the flight following the standard operating procedures.

Authorities are yet to issue an official statement on the matter.

Mandatory precautions were being taken by the airport and that the plane was still in the isolation bay, sources said.

The Air India flight was scheduled to depart at 10.20 am. The threat on a tissue paper read that the commercial flight would be hijacked at 11.10 am. Kolkata airport director Vikram Singh told news agency PTI.

Hijack Threat Note Found On Lucknow-Bound Indigo Flight At Bengaluru Airport

On Saturday, a full emergency was declared at Kempegowda International Airport (Terminal 1) in Bengaluru after a suspected hijack threat message was discovered inside the lavatory of an IndiGo flight scheduled for Lucknow.

IndiGo flight 6E-451was en route from Bengaluru to Lucknow when crew members detected the threatening note inside the aircraft’s washroom. Adhering to strict safety protocols, the pilots immediately turned the aircraft back to Bengaluru to initiate security procedures.

Upon landing, airport security personnel and aviation law enforcement authorities took control of the aircraft and took it to an isolation chamber to execute thorough anti-sabotage and safety sweeps.

“A security threat was reported onboard IndiGo flight 6E 451, operating from Bengaluru to Lucknow on 07 November 2026. In line with Standard Operating Procedure, the relevant authorities were informed immediately and the pilots decided to return to the origin to carry out the necessary security checks, as per protocol,” read the statement.

Ground staff provided refreshments to passengers and kept them informed as authorities conducted safety checks before the flight could resume its journey to Lucknow.

(with ANI inputs)