Shimla: Amid the decline in COVID-19 cases, the Himachal Pradesh government on Tuesday allowed all educational institutions to function as per normal schedule from Thursday, February 17. The government also relaxed various other curbs in wake of the coronavirus pandemic. However, it added that if any person is found violating the measures will be prosecuted under the disaster management act.Also Read - Himachal Pradesh Revises Pension Amount, Gratuity Limit From January 2016 | Key Cabinet Decisions
What’s open, What’s Not
- All Educational institutions are allowed to function as per their normal schedule from February 17.
- Cinema Halls/ multiplex, stadiums, and swimming pools are allowed to function with strict adherence to COVID-19 safety protocols.
- There persons with disability and pregnant women are also allowed to attend offices in a regular manner.
- The government said there will be no restrictions on religious langars, subject to strict adherence to the COVID-19 appropriate behaviors.
- All social/religious/cultural/political and other congregations including marriages permitted up to 50 per cent of the capacity in indoor built-up/covered areas and open spaces/outdoor areas.