Shimla: The hill state of Himachal Pradesh has reportedly become the first state in India to administer the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine to 100 per cent of its adult population. Speaking to news agency ANI, the state's health minister Dr. Rajiv Saizal said that Himachal Pradesh had become the first state in the country to complete vaccination of the first dose for the 18 plus age group. The minister also said that the state's milestone achievement has also been lauded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Saizal said, "Himachal Pradesh has become the first state to administer first dose of vaccines to 100% of the adult population. The state's performance in vaccinations has been very good. We will administer 2nd dose to 100% population by November 30."

He added, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi has appreciated the efforts of the Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh for Covid-19 management and also in the field of vaccination, the state has been doing well right from the beginning."

The state health minister also said that the state would organize a special virtual event where PM Modi would interact with beneficiaries and health care workers of the state government.

“According to the 2011 census, 4700681 people of 18 plus age group have been vaccinated. According to the state projection, the same age group is 53770820 but 5443113 people gave been vaccinated with the first dose,” he added.

Minister promised that if some people would be left for the vaccination and reported, it will be investigated and everyone will be vaccinated soon. To date, 13 lakh people have been vaccinated in the state, according to the minister.

As of Sunday, India has administered a total of 63,09,17,927 vaccine doses. Out of these, 48,60,28,702 are first doses and 14,48,89,225 are second doses. So far, 51.45 per cent of India’s adult population has been vaccinated with at least one dose and 15.34 per cent of the eligible population has been fully vaccinated.