Shimla: In a tragic accident, driver of a Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) bus died and 34 passengers were injured after the vehicle suddenly lost control on Chandigarh-Manali NH 3, in Mandi district of Himachal Pradesh.

The bus was en route Shimla from Manali, reported news agency ANI. Injured people have been shifted to a local hospital, Mandi SP Shalini Agnihotri was quoted as saying.

Himachal Pradesh| A person (driver) died &34 injured after an HRTC bus met with an accident on Chandigarh-Manali NH 3, in Mandi, after the driver suddenly lost control. The bus was en route Shimla from Manali. Injured people shifted to a local hospital: Mandi SP Shalini Agnihotri pic.twitter.com/2Yskzl6QfH — ANI (@ANI) April 4, 2022

More details to follow.

(With ANI inputs)