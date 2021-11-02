Himachal Pradesh Bypolls 2021: After Congress won all three assembly seats of Fatehpur, Arki and Jubbal-Kotkhai and took over Mandi Lok Sabha seat in the bypolls, Chief Minister Jairam Thakur said he accepts the results and congratulates the winners. Saying that the BJP fought hard, he said that the party will definitely study the lessons learned in these bypolls and learn for the future.Also Read - Himachal Pradesh Bypolls: Major Setback For BJP, Congress Wins Mandi Lok Sabha And All 3 Assembly Seats

“I accept public opinion. Arki, Jubbal-Kotkhai and Fatehpur assembly by-elections results have been declared today including Mandi Lok Sabha. I accept the decision of the people, congratulations to the winning candidates of the Congress. We will brainstorm on the defeat and make the future roadmap, we will make up for the shortfall,” he said in a tweet. Also Read - West Bengal Will Always Choose Development Over Propaganda: Mamata As TMC Wins All Seats Bypolls

जनमत को स्वीकार करता हूँ। आज मण्डी लोकसभा सहित अर्की,जुब्बल-कोटखाई व फतेहपुर विधानसभा उपचुनावों के नतीजे सामने आए है। मैं जनता के निर्णय को स्वीकार करता हूँ, कॉंग्रेस के विजेता प्रत्याशियों को बधाई। हम हार पर मंथन करेंगे व आगामी रूपरेखा बनाएंगे,जो कमी रही है उसकी भरपाई करेंगे। — Jairam Thakur (@jairamthakurbjp) November 2, 2021

Also Read - Rajasthan Assembly Bypoll Results 2021 LIVE: Congress Wins in Dhariawad, Leads in Vallabhnagar

Notably, the win of the Congress win comes months before the state voted for a new government.However, Chief Minister Thakur played down the significance of the Congress’ win today, saying that it did not mean the opposition party would win the 2022 election as well.

“Cannot say that because Congress won today, they will win 2022 election. We have seen often that a party that loses mid-term elections goes on to win the final election and vice versa,” he was quoted as saying by NDTV.

The opposition Congress won all three assembly seats of Fatehpur, Arki and Jubbal-Kotkhai and also won Mandi Lok Sabha seat where bypolls were held on October 30.

The Congress retained Fatehpur and Arki Assembly seats while it wrested Jubbal-Kotkhai seat from the BJP.

Congress candidates Bhawani Singh Pathania, Sanjay and Rohit Thakur have won from Fatehpur, Arki and Jubbal-Kotkhai assembly constituencies, respectively.

In Mandi parliamentary seat, late chief minister Virbhadra Singh’s wife Pratibha Singh of the Congress was leading from her nearest rival -Kargil war hero Brigadier Khushal Thakur of the BJP.

State Congress president Kuldeep Singh Rathore demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on moral grounds after the BJP’s defeat.