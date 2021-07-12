Shimla: Incessant rains triggered cloudbursts and flash floods in Himachal Pradesh on Monday. While an incident of cloudburst was reported in Dharamshala triggering a flood-like situation, the national highway near Jhakri in Rampur area of Shimla district was blocked following heavy rainfall. Taking cognizance of the situation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi informed that the situation in Himachal Pradesh is being closely monitored. “Authorities are working with the State Government. All possible support is being extended. I pray for the safety of those in affected areas,” he saidAlso Read - Massive Crowd at Hill Stations as Curbs Eased: Centre Reviews Situation, Himachal Tightens Vigilance at Tourist Spots | 10 Points

Home Minister Amit Shah also took to Twitter and informed that he has spoken with the State CM Jai Ram Thakur on the ongoing issue and also assured that a team of NDRF has been deployed for a rescue mission in the hill state which is on its way.

हिमाचल प्रदेश में तेज बारिश से आयी प्राकृतिक आपदा के संबंध में मैंने मुख्यमंत्री श्री @jairamthakurbjp जी से बात की है। राहत कार्यों के लिए NDRF की टीमें शीघ्र वहाँ पहुँच रही हैं। गृह मंत्रालय स्थिति को निरंतर मॉनिटर कर रहा है। केंद्र की ओर से हिमाचल को हर संभव मदद दी जाएगी। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) July 12, 2021

According to the reports, heavy rain lashed Kangra district, 58 km from Dharamshala, and hotels in the area have reported heavy damage. Besides Kangra, several other districts in Himachal Pradesh have also witnessed heavy rain after days of hot weather.

#WATCH | Himachal Pradesh: Heavy rainfall triggered a flash flood in Dharamshala earlier today. Vehicles stuck & submerged in water while people struggle to walk on the road. Visuals from the Bhagsu Nag area. pic.twitter.com/Oz6gAK3xHw — ANI (@ANI) July 12, 2021

Speaking to news agency ANI, CM Jai Ram Thakur said, “So far, no casualty reported in Dharamshala flash flood. All the Deputy Commissioners and SPs have been ordered to stay alert and keep regulating tourist places. I appeal to all the tourists to avoid visiting high-risk areas.”