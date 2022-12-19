Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu Tests Positive For COVID19

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu tested positive for Covid 19 on Monday.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu tested positive for Covid 19 on Monday.

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu tested positive for Covid 19 on Monday. Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu took oath as the 15th Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh on December 11.

Sukhu, a four-time MLA and also the head of the Congress’ election committee, was named as the Himachal Pradesh chief minister after the Congress wrested control of the state from BJP by winning 40 seats in the 68-member Assembly.