Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur on Monday announced on Twitter that he has tested positive for coronavirus. Notably, he contracted the virus after coming in contact with a Covid-19 positive person a few days ago.
Thakur said he got himself tested for coronavirus after developing some influenza-like symptoms associated with COVID-19. He further said that he has now isolated himself in his official residence on the advice of doctors.
“A few days ago, due to in contact with a corona positive person, I was quarantined at my residence for the past one week, due to some symptoms of the virus from last two days, I got a Covid-19 test done today, which has been reported positive. I am isolated in my official residence on the advice of doctors,” the Chief Minister tweeted (translated from Hindi).
