Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur on Monday announced on Twitter that he has tested positive for coronavirus. Notably, he contracted the virus after coming in contact with a Covid-19 positive person a few days ago. Also Read - Himachal Pradesh Travel News: Inter-State Bus Services to Resume Soon

Thakur said he got himself tested for coronavirus after developing some influenza-like symptoms associated with COVID-19. He further said that he has now isolated himself in his official residence on the advice of doctors.

“A few days ago, due to in contact with a corona positive person, I was quarantined at my residence for the past one week, due to some symptoms of the virus from last two days, I got a Covid-19 test done today, which has been reported positive. I am isolated in my official residence on the advice of doctors,” the Chief Minister tweeted (translated from Hindi).

कुछ दिन पहले किसी कोरोना पॉज़िटिव व्यक्ति के सम्पर्क में आने के कारण मैं बीते एक सप्ताह से अपने आवास पर क्वारंटीन था,गत दो दिनों से कोरोना के कुछ लक्षण आने के कारण आज कोरोना टेस्ट करवाया,जिसकी रिपोर्ट अभी पॉज़िटिव आई है। चिकित्सकों की सलाह पर अपने सरकारी आवास में ही आइसोलेट हूं। — Jairam Thakur (@jairamthakurbjp) October 12, 2020

.