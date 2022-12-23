Himachal Imposes COVID Restrictions: Tourists Must Wear Mask, Follow Safety Protocols, Says CM

Himachal Pradesh Coronavirus Latest News: Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu urged visitors to the hill state to follow COVID protocol, including wearing a face mask at public places.

School students wear mask as a precaution against the Covid-19 coronavirus while they walk near India Gate, in New Delhi on December 23, 2022. India's federal health ministry instructed state authorities on December 20 to step up genome sequencing of Covid cases in view of a "sudden spurt" in cases in China and elsewhere. (Money SHARMA / AFP)

Himachal Pradesh Coronavirus Latest News Today: Taking preventive measures in the wake of the rising COVID cases, Himachal Pradesh imposed COVID restrictions and made face mask mandatory for tourists visiting the state from outside. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu urged visitors to the hill state to follow COVID protocol, including wearing a face mask, as a preventative measure in light of the recent spike in infection in some countries.

To preserve the peace and tranquilly of the state, the chief minister said proper law and order must be upheld and more police officials must be stationed in areas where tourists are in large numbers.

“Himachal Pradesh was a tourist destination for all reasons and seasons with a rich tradition of welcoming the tourists with warmth and hospitality,” he said, adding that all required steps must be taken to ensure that the tourists visiting the state must feel at home during their stay in the state.

The chief minister said that the tourism department and other departments must live by the motto “Atithi Devo Bhava” to help tourists.

The chief minister directed the officers to make sure that everything was set up perfectly to accommodate tourists coming to the state, particularly for the holidays and the new year.

The chief minister issued high alert to the Public Works and Health departments and said to help commuters, special attention must be paid to the efficient passage of vehicles through the Atal Tunnel Rohtang.