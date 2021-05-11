Shimla: A COVID-19 positive woman from Mandi district in Himachal Pradesh was forced to stay inside a taxi for two days along with her husband and two-year-old child after her landlord refused to let them enter their rented house. The woman along with her husband, Parsaram, who is a taxi driver in Karsog valley went to Shimla for a health checkup and during the checkup, the woman was found COVID positive. And, since the woman’s health condition was fine, the doctors advised the family to stay in home isolation. Also Read - Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India's COVID-19 Figures 'Worrying', Says WHO Chief Scientist

On reaching their rented home in Karsog, Parasram informed the landlord about the whole matter, following which the landlord, advised Parasram and family to stay elsewhere and didn't let the family inside the residence. And, as no one was ready to extend a helping hand to Parasram in this difficult hour, he along with his wife and 2-year-old son were forced to stay inside his taxi.

After two days, Parsaram somehow managed to seek help from DSP Geetanjali Thakur. Hearing his ordeal, the DSP rushed to Parasram's aid without delay, spoke to the landlord who later allowed them to enter the house. The DSP also made complete arrangements for ration for the family.