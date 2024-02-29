Home

Himachal Crisis: Sukhwinder Sukhu To Continue As CM Till Lok Sabha Polls, Says Congress

The observers informed the party's central leadership that MLA's and ministers are "extremely dissatisfied" with CM Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu.

The observers have recommended that Sukhu should remain CM till the general elections.

Shimla: Bhupinder Singh Hooda and DK Shivakumar, who were appointed as state observers, submitted their initial report on Thursday, which recommended that the Congress should keep Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu as the Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh till the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. Bhupinder Singh Hooda and DK Shivakumar submitted their preliminary report to the Congress high command.

Reports Of The Observers

As per the reports of ANI, the observers informed the party’s central leadership that MLAs and ministers are “extremely dissatisfied” with Sukhu. However, the observers have advised Sukhu to stay chief minister until the general elections to the lower house.

“There is a need to change Sukhu; the leadership should decide whether before or after the Lok Sabha elections, observer’s opinion is that Sukhu should remain the CM till the elections, the final decision is left to the leadership,” the observers said in the report.

Action Against MLAs For Cross-Voting

The observers further suggested taking action against the six “rebel” MLAs who cast multiple votes in the Rajya Sabha elections.

They stated that by Thursday night, the final report will be delivered to Mallikarjun Kharge, national president of the Congress.

The six Congress MLAs who cast multiple votes in the Rajya Sabha elections earlier in the day were disqualified by Himachal Pradesh Assembly Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania.

“Six MLAs who ran for office under the Congress symbol were subjected to the anti-defection law. Speaker Pathania declared, “I declare that the six individuals are no longer members of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly, effective immediately.”

List of Disqualified MLAs

Sudhir Sharma, Rajinder Rana, Davinder K. Bhutto, Ravi Thakur, Chaitanya Sharma, and Inder Dutt Lakhanpal were the six MLAs that have been disqualified.

CM’s Meeting With Observers

CM Sukhu met with the observers team, which included DK Shivakumar and Bhupinder Singh Hooda, at his Shimla home earlier on Wednesday.

There were also local Congress leaders and MLAs, as well as former Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Bagel.

Final Strength Of MLAs

In the 68-member state assembly following the 2022 Assembly elections, the Congress had 40 MLAs while the BJP had 25. Independent candidates occupied the final three seats.

The house’s strength dropped from 68 to 62 after the six renegade MLAs were disqualified, with 32 serving as the midway point.

The Congress now has 34 MLAs after losing six MLAs, while the BJP, including independents, has only 28. Now, the Congress’s future will depend on its capacity to maintain the unity of the rest of its flock.

(With inputs from ANI)

