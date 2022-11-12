Himachal Election 2022: Jai Ram Thakur Will Continue To Be The CM Face, Says BJP On Day Of Polling

Jairam Thakur, the chief minister of Himachal Pradesh, will continue to be the CM face in the ongoing Himachal Election, BJP president JP Nadda said on Saturday.

Jairam Thakur, who is contesting from Siraj constituency, has been a sitting MLA from the seat since 2012.

Himachal Election 2022: Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur will continue to be the CM face in the ongoing Himachal Election 2022, BJP’s national president JP Nadda confirmed on Saturday. This is the first time BJP had declared the party’s chief ministerial candidate on the day of polling for 68 Assembly seats in Himachal Pradesh.

“We definitely are in comfortable majority. Election has been contested under the leadership of Jairam Thakur and he will continue (to be the CM face),” JP Nadda was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Traditionally, BJP announce CM candidate after the election results are declared except on rare ocassions. Political analysts had expected Jai Ram Thakur, a main face of the BJP campaign in Himachal Election 2022, would be declared as the CM candidate. Jai Ram Thakur, who is contesting from Siraj constituency, has been a sitting MLA from the seat since 2012. In 2017, Jai Ram Thakur had won the Seraj Seat by defeating Congress’ Chetram Thakur with a margin of 11,254 votes. He was the first legislator from the Mandi district to become the CM of the hill state.

On Thursday, Jairam took a swipe at the Congress over “many” chief ministerial candidates and said said the opposition party should make everyone its CM face as only the BJP is going to win the 2022 Himachal Pradesh Election.

Thakur said, “Till date, it is not known that how many leaders are contenders for the chief minister’s post this time. The Congress should make everyone the chief ministerial candidate but the victory will be of the BJP.”

The chief minister accused the Congress of making false promises. “Congress leaders make false promises, so there is no need to listen to them. On the other hand, the BJP does not promise, but implements. We had not promised pension to 60-year-old elders, support to patients, relief in electricity and water bills. But the BJP government has done all this.” He charged that the Congress has tried to loot the country and the state and it should not come to power. “Now, the people are working to uproot that Congress from across the country. This time the same will happen in Himachal,” Thakur said.