Himachal Pradesh Elections 2022: How To Check Your Name Online In Voters’ List | A Step-By-Step Guide

Himachal Pradesh Elections 2022: Electorates must note that having a voter ID is not enough to exercise their franchise, it is important for them to enroll their name on the electoral rolls. Step-by-step guide here.

Himachal Pradesh Elections 2022: The stage is set for the much-awaited Himachal Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022 and if you’re one of those who are going to vote on November 12, you need to have a valid voter identity card issued by the Election Commission of India (ECI). However, having a voter ID is not enough to exercise the franchise to vote in any election—whether it’s the Parliamentary or state. It is important for them to enroll their name on the electoral rolls. Whether voters are in Seraj, Churah, Indora, Kasauli Dharmshala or any other district of the state, it is mandatory to check if their name is on the voter’s list well in advance of the elections.

Himachal Pradesh Elections 2022: Here’s how you can check your name online on the voter list

Visit the National Voters’ Service Portal’s electoral search page. The page offers two ways to check your name on the electoral rolls – EPIC number and general information. The first option to search is this, in which you have to enter your name, father’s / husband’s name, age, date of birth, and gender. After entering this information, you have to enter your state, district, and assembly constituency. Another option to search is to search by EPIC number. In this process, you have to enter your EPIC number and state. For both these options, you have to authorize this information on the website by entering a captcha code at the end. Once this information is complete, the webpage will show you the voter registration details.

How to check your name on the voter list via SMS:-

Type EPIC in the mobile message section. Enter your voter ID card number. Send this SMS to 9211728082 or 1950. Your polling station number and name will be displayed on your phone screen. If your name is not on the voter list, you will receive a ‘no record found’ reply.