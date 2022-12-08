Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election Result 2022: Check Full List of Winners From The Hill State

Himachal Election Result 2022 List of Winners: The Congress on Thursday wrested Himachal Pradesh from the BJP as it crossed the majority mark of 35 seats in the 68-member Assembly in the hill state which maintained its tradition of not voting any incumbent government to power since 1985. Congress is all set to form a new government in the state soon. Himachal Pradesh has not returned any incumbent government to power after 1985, a trend the ruling BJP, powered by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s personalised campaign, hopes to break. If the BJP manages to retain power in the hill state this time, that would be another record. Polling for 68 assembly seats in Himachal Pradesh was held on November 12, with the state recording a 75.6 per cent turnout, breaking the 2017 record.

S.NO CONSTITUENCY NAME WINNING CANDIDATE’S NAME 1 CHURAH (SC) BJP candidate Hansraj Wins 2 BHARMOUR (ST) BJP candidate Janak Raj Wins 3 CHAMBA Congress candidate Neeraj Nayar Wins 4 DALHOUSIE BJP candidate Dhavinder Singh Wins 5 BHATTIYAT Congress candidate Kuldeep Singh Pathania Wins 6 NURPUR BJP candidat Ranbir Singh Wins 7 INDORA (SC) Congress candidate Malender Rajan Wins 8 FATEHPUR Congress candidate Bhawani Singh Pathania Wins 9 JAWALI Congress candidate Chander Kumar Wins 10 DEHRA Independent candidate Hoshyar Singh Wins 11 JASWAN-PRAGPUR BJP candiate Bikram Singh (BJP) Wins 12 JAWALAMUKHI Congress candidate Sanjay Rattan Wins 13 JAISINGHPUR (SC) Congress candidate Yadvinder Goma Wins 14 SULLAH BJP candidate Vipin Singh Parmar Wins 15 NAGROTA Congress candidate Raghubir Singh Bali Wins 16 KANGRA BJP candidate Pawan K Kajal Wins 17 SHAHPUR Congress candidate Kewal Singh Wins 18 DHARAMSHALA Congress candidate Sudhir Sharma Wins 19 PALAMPUR Congress candidate Ashish Butail Wins 20 BAIJNATH (SC) Congress candidate Kishori Lal Wins 21 LAHAUL AND SPITI (ST) Congress candidate Ravi Thakur Wins 22 MANALI Congress candidate Bhuvneshwar Gaur Wins 23 KULLU Congress candidat Sunder Singh Thakur Wins 24 BANJAR BJP candidate Surender Shourie Wins 25 ANNI (SC) BJP candidate Lokender Kumar Wins 26 KARSOG (SC) BJP candidate Deep Raj Wins 27 SUNDERNAGAR BJP candidate Rakesh Kumar Wins 28 NACHAN (SC) BJP candidate Vinod Kumar Wins 29 SERAJ BJP candidate Jai Ram Thakur Wins 30 DARANG BJP candidate Puran Chand Wins 31 JOGINDERNAGAR BJP candidate Prakash Prem Kumar Wins 32 DHARAMPUR Congress candidate Chander Shekhar Wins 33 MANDI BJP candidate Anil Sharma Wins 34 BALH (SC) BJP candidate Inder Singh Wins 35 SARKAGHAT BJP candidate Dalip Thakur Wins 36 BHORANJ (SC) Congress candidate Suresh Kumar Wins 37 SUJANPUR Congress candidate Rajinder Singh Wins 38 HAMIRPUR Independent candidate Ashish Sharma wins 39 BARSAR Congress candidate Inder Dutt Lakhanpal Wins 40 NADAUN Congress candidate Sukhvinder Singh Wins 41 CHINTPURNI (SC) Congress candidate Neeraj Nayar Wins 42 GAGRET Congress candidate Chaitanya Sharma Wins 43 HAROLI Congress candidate Mukesh Agnihotri Wins 44 UNA BJP candidate Satpal Singh Satti Wins 45 KUTLEHAR Congress candidate Davinder Kumar Wins 46 JHANDUTA (SC) BJP candidate Jeet Ram Katwal Wins 47 GHUMARWIN Congress candidate Rajesh Dharmani Wins 48 BILASPUR BJP candidate Trilok Jamwal Wins 49 SRI NAINA DEVIJI BJP candidate Randhir Sharma Wins 50 ARKI Congress candidate Sanjay Wins 51 NALAGARH Independent candidate K.L Thakur Wins 52 DOON Congress candidate Ram Kumar Wins 53 SOLAN (SC) Congress candidate Dhani Ram Shandil Wins 54 KASAULI (SC) Congress candidate Vinod Sultanpuri Wins 55 PACHHAD (SC) BJP candidate Reena Wins 56 NAHAN Congress candidate Ajay Solanki Wins 57 SRI RENUKAJI (SC) Congress candidate Vinay Kumar Wins 58 PAONTA SAHIB BJP candidate Sukh Ram Wins 59 SHILLAI Congress candidate Harshwardhan Chauhan Wins 60 CHOPAL BJP candidate Sh. Balbir Singh Verma (BJP) Wins 61 THEOG Congress candidate Kuldeep Singh Rathore Wins 62 KASUMPTI Congress candidate Anirudh Singh Wins 63 SHIMLA Congress Harish Janartha Wins 64 SHIMLA RURAL Congress candidate Vikramaditya Singh Wins 65 JUBBAL-KOTKHAI Congress candiate Rohit Thakur Wins 66 RAMPUR (SC) Congress candidate Nand Lal Wins 67 ROHRU (SC) Congress candidate Mohan Lal Brakta Wins 68 KINNAUR (ST) Congress candidate Jagat Singh Negi Wins