Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election Result 2022: Check Full List of Winners From The Hill State

Updated: December 8, 2022 7:14 PM IST

By India.com News Desk | Edited by Rajashree Seal

Himachal Election Result 2022 List of Winners: The Congress on Thursday wrested Himachal Pradesh from the BJP as it crossed the majority mark of 35 seats in the 68-member Assembly in the hill state which maintained its tradition of not voting any incumbent government to power since 1985. Congress is all set to form a new government in the state soon. Himachal Pradesh has not returned any incumbent government to power after 1985, a trend the ruling BJP, powered by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s personalised campaign, hopes to break. If the BJP manages to retain power in the hill state this time, that would be another record. Polling for 68 assembly seats in Himachal Pradesh was held on November 12, with the state recording a 75.6 per cent turnout, breaking the 2017 record.

FULL LIST OF WHO WON FROM HIMACHAL PRADESH’S 68 ASSEMBLY SEATS

S.NOCONSTITUENCY NAMEWINNING CANDIDATE’S NAME 
1CHURAH (SC) BJP candidate Hansraj Wins
2BHARMOUR (ST) BJP candidate Janak Raj Wins
3CHAMBACongress candidate Neeraj Nayar Wins
4DALHOUSIEBJP candidate Dhavinder Singh Wins
5BHATTIYATCongress candidate Kuldeep Singh Pathania Wins
6NURPURBJP candidat Ranbir Singh Wins
7INDORA (SC)Congress candidate Malender Rajan Wins
8FATEHPURCongress candidate Bhawani Singh Pathania Wins
9JAWALICongress candidate Chander Kumar Wins
10DEHRAIndependent candidate Hoshyar Singh Wins
11JASWAN-PRAGPURBJP candiate Bikram Singh (BJP) Wins
12JAWALAMUKHICongress candidate Sanjay Rattan Wins
13JAISINGHPUR (SC)Congress candidate Yadvinder Goma Wins
14SULLAHBJP candidate Vipin Singh Parmar Wins
15NAGROTACongress candidate Raghubir Singh Bali Wins
16KANGRABJP candidate Pawan K Kajal Wins
17SHAHPURCongress candidate Kewal Singh Wins
18DHARAMSHALACongress candidate Sudhir Sharma Wins
19PALAMPURCongress candidate Ashish Butail Wins
20BAIJNATH (SC)Congress candidate Kishori Lal Wins
21LAHAUL AND SPITI (ST)Congress candidate Ravi Thakur Wins
22MANALICongress candidate Bhuvneshwar Gaur Wins
23KULLUCongress candidat Sunder Singh Thakur Wins
24BANJARBJP candidate Surender Shourie Wins
25ANNI (SC)BJP candidate Lokender Kumar Wins
26KARSOG (SC)BJP candidate Deep Raj Wins
27SUNDERNAGARBJP candidate Rakesh Kumar Wins
28NACHAN (SC)BJP candidate Vinod Kumar Wins
29SERAJBJP candidate Jai Ram Thakur Wins
30DARANGBJP candidate Puran Chand Wins
31JOGINDERNAGARBJP candidate Prakash Prem Kumar Wins
32DHARAMPURCongress candidate Chander Shekhar Wins
33MANDIBJP candidate Anil Sharma Wins
34BALH (SC) BJP candidate Inder Singh Wins
35SARKAGHATBJP candidate Dalip Thakur Wins
36BHORANJ (SC)Congress candidate Suresh Kumar Wins
37SUJANPURCongress candidate Rajinder Singh Wins
38HAMIRPURIndependent candidate Ashish Sharma wins
39BARSARCongress candidate Inder Dutt Lakhanpal Wins
40NADAUNCongress candidate Sukhvinder Singh Wins
41CHINTPURNI (SC)Congress candidate Neeraj Nayar Wins
42GAGRETCongress candidate Chaitanya Sharma Wins
43HAROLICongress candidate Mukesh Agnihotri Wins
44UNABJP candidate Satpal Singh Satti Wins
45KUTLEHARCongress candidate Davinder Kumar Wins
46JHANDUTA (SC)BJP candidate Jeet Ram Katwal Wins
47GHUMARWINCongress candidate Rajesh Dharmani Wins
48BILASPURBJP candidate Trilok Jamwal Wins
49SRI NAINA DEVIJIBJP candidate Randhir Sharma Wins
50ARKICongress candidate Sanjay Wins
51NALAGARHIndependent candidate K.L Thakur Wins
52DOONCongress candidate Ram Kumar Wins
53SOLAN (SC)Congress candidate Dhani Ram Shandil Wins
54KASAULI (SC)Congress candidate Vinod Sultanpuri Wins
55PACHHAD (SC)BJP candidate Reena Wins
56NAHANCongress candidate Ajay Solanki Wins
57SRI RENUKAJI (SC)Congress candidate Vinay Kumar Wins
58PAONTA SAHIBBJP candidate Sukh Ram Wins
59SHILLAICongress candidate Harshwardhan Chauhan Wins
60CHOPALBJP candidate Sh. Balbir Singh Verma (BJP) Wins
61THEOGCongress candidate Kuldeep Singh Rathore Wins
62KASUMPTI Congress candidate Anirudh Singh Wins
63SHIMLACongress Harish Janartha Wins
64SHIMLA RURALCongress candidate Vikramaditya Singh Wins
65JUBBAL-KOTKHAICongress candiate Rohit Thakur Wins
66RAMPUR (SC)Congress candidate Nand Lal Wins
67ROHRU (SC)Congress candidate Mohan Lal Brakta Wins
68KINNAUR (ST)Congress candidate Jagat Singh Negi Wins

Published Date: December 8, 2022 12:50 PM IST

Updated Date: December 8, 2022 7:14 PM IST