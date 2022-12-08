Top Recommended Stories
Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election Result 2022: Check Full List of Winners From The Hill State
Himachal Election Result 2022: Check Full List of Constituency-wise winners from the hill state
Himachal Election Result 2022 List of Winners: The Congress on Thursday wrested Himachal Pradesh from the BJP as it crossed the majority mark of 35 seats in the 68-member Assembly in the hill state which maintained its tradition of not voting any incumbent government to power since 1985. Congress is all set to form a new government in the state soon. Himachal Pradesh has not returned any incumbent government to power after 1985, a trend the ruling BJP, powered by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s personalised campaign, hopes to break. If the BJP manages to retain power in the hill state this time, that would be another record. Polling for 68 assembly seats in Himachal Pradesh was held on November 12, with the state recording a 75.6 per cent turnout, breaking the 2017 record.
FULL LIST OF WHO WON FROM HIMACHAL PRADESH’S 68 ASSEMBLY SEATS
|S.NO
|CONSTITUENCY NAME
|WINNING CANDIDATE’S NAME
|1
|CHURAH (SC)
|BJP candidate Hansraj Wins
|2
|BHARMOUR (ST)
|BJP candidate Janak Raj Wins
|3
|CHAMBA
|Congress candidate Neeraj Nayar Wins
|4
|DALHOUSIE
|BJP candidate Dhavinder Singh Wins
|5
|BHATTIYAT
|Congress candidate Kuldeep Singh Pathania Wins
|6
|NURPUR
|BJP candidat Ranbir Singh Wins
|7
|INDORA (SC)
|Congress candidate Malender Rajan Wins
|8
|FATEHPUR
|Congress candidate Bhawani Singh Pathania Wins
|9
|JAWALI
|Congress candidate Chander Kumar Wins
|10
|DEHRA
|Independent candidate Hoshyar Singh Wins
|11
|JASWAN-PRAGPUR
|BJP candiate Bikram Singh (BJP) Wins
|12
|JAWALAMUKHI
|Congress candidate Sanjay Rattan Wins
|13
|JAISINGHPUR (SC)
|Congress candidate Yadvinder Goma Wins
|14
|SULLAH
|BJP candidate Vipin Singh Parmar Wins
|15
|NAGROTA
|Congress candidate Raghubir Singh Bali Wins
|16
|KANGRA
|BJP candidate Pawan K Kajal Wins
|17
|SHAHPUR
|Congress candidate Kewal Singh Wins
|18
|DHARAMSHALA
|Congress candidate Sudhir Sharma Wins
|19
|PALAMPUR
|Congress candidate Ashish Butail Wins
|20
|BAIJNATH (SC)
|Congress candidate Kishori Lal Wins
|21
|LAHAUL AND SPITI (ST)
|Congress candidate Ravi Thakur Wins
|22
|MANALI
|Congress candidate Bhuvneshwar Gaur Wins
|23
|KULLU
|Congress candidat Sunder Singh Thakur Wins
|24
|BANJAR
|BJP candidate Surender Shourie Wins
|25
|ANNI (SC)
|BJP candidate Lokender Kumar Wins
|26
|KARSOG (SC)
|BJP candidate Deep Raj Wins
|27
|SUNDERNAGAR
|BJP candidate Rakesh Kumar Wins
|28
|NACHAN (SC)
|BJP candidate Vinod Kumar Wins
|29
|SERAJ
|BJP candidate Jai Ram Thakur Wins
|30
|DARANG
|BJP candidate Puran Chand Wins
|31
|JOGINDERNAGAR
|BJP candidate Prakash Prem Kumar Wins
|32
|DHARAMPUR
|Congress candidate Chander Shekhar Wins
|33
|MANDI
|BJP candidate Anil Sharma Wins
|34
|BALH (SC)
|BJP candidate Inder Singh Wins
|35
|SARKAGHAT
|BJP candidate Dalip Thakur Wins
|36
|BHORANJ (SC)
|Congress candidate Suresh Kumar Wins
|37
|SUJANPUR
|Congress candidate Rajinder Singh Wins
|38
|HAMIRPUR
|Independent candidate Ashish Sharma wins
|39
|BARSAR
|Congress candidate Inder Dutt Lakhanpal Wins
|40
|NADAUN
|Congress candidate Sukhvinder Singh Wins
|41
|CHINTPURNI (SC)
|Congress candidate Neeraj Nayar Wins
|42
|GAGRET
|Congress candidate Chaitanya Sharma Wins
|43
|HAROLI
|Congress candidate Mukesh Agnihotri Wins
|44
|UNA
|BJP candidate Satpal Singh Satti Wins
|45
|KUTLEHAR
|Congress candidate Davinder Kumar Wins
|46
|JHANDUTA (SC)
|BJP candidate Jeet Ram Katwal Wins
|47
|GHUMARWIN
|Congress candidate Rajesh Dharmani Wins
|48
|BILASPUR
|BJP candidate Trilok Jamwal Wins
|49
|SRI NAINA DEVIJI
|BJP candidate Randhir Sharma Wins
|50
|ARKI
|Congress candidate Sanjay Wins
|51
|NALAGARH
|Independent candidate K.L Thakur Wins
|52
|DOON
|Congress candidate Ram Kumar Wins
|53
|SOLAN (SC)
|Congress candidate Dhani Ram Shandil Wins
|54
|KASAULI (SC)
|Congress candidate Vinod Sultanpuri Wins
|55
|PACHHAD (SC)
|BJP candidate Reena Wins
|56
|NAHAN
|Congress candidate Ajay Solanki Wins
|57
|SRI RENUKAJI (SC)
|Congress candidate Vinay Kumar Wins
|58
|PAONTA SAHIB
|BJP candidate Sukh Ram Wins
|59
|SHILLAI
|Congress candidate Harshwardhan Chauhan Wins
|60
|CHOPAL
|BJP candidate Sh. Balbir Singh Verma (BJP) Wins
|61
|THEOG
|Congress candidate Kuldeep Singh Rathore Wins
|62
|KASUMPTI
|Congress candidate Anirudh Singh Wins
|63
|SHIMLA
|Congress Harish Janartha Wins
|64
|SHIMLA RURAL
|Congress candidate Vikramaditya Singh Wins
|65
|JUBBAL-KOTKHAI
|Congress candiate Rohit Thakur Wins
|66
|RAMPUR (SC)
|Congress candidate Nand Lal Wins
|67
|ROHRU (SC)
|Congress candidate Mohan Lal Brakta Wins
|68
|KINNAUR (ST)
|Congress candidate Jagat Singh Negi Wins
