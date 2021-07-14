Shimla: At least nine people have died and nearly 8 others are still reported to be missing due to the flash floods that hit the hill state of Himachal Pradesh two days ago. As per the data provided by State Revenue Department and State Disaster Management Authority on Tuesday, around 142 roads are blocked in the state due to the excessive rainfall and flooding in the past few days.Also Read - 'Tumlogon ka Mask Kahan Hai': Video of a Little Kid Asking People to Wear Masks in Dharamshala Goes Viral | WATCH

Speaking to the media on Wednesday morning, Kangra District Commissioner Nipun Jindal said, "Four bodies recovered from Boh valley till last night, a total of five bodies have been recovered so far. Five to six persons still went missing. Rescue operation resumed again early this morning."

Earlier on Monday, a yellow alert was issued in Kullu, informed Additional Deputy Commissioner Prakash Singh, adding that at least 25 roads had been shut in the district. Teams from the National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) have been sent to the state for relief work. The Ministry of Home Affairs assured all help from the Centre and is continuously monitoring the situation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed concerns over heavy rains in the state and said the Centre is closely monitoring the situation and all possible support is being extended to the state government. “The situation in Himachal Pradesh due to heavy rains is being closely monitored. Authorities are working with the State Government. All possible support is being extended. I pray for the safety of those in affected areas,” he had said.