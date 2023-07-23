Home

News

India

Himachal Floods: Rs 5 Crore Relief To Be Provided To Victims In Kullu District

Himachal Floods: Rs 5 Crore Relief To Be Provided To Victims In Kullu District

Since the onset of the monsoon in Himachal Pradesh on June 24, as many as 138 people have died in rain-related incidents such as landslides, flash floods, and road accidents.

A total of 586 houses have been damaged completely and 5,030 partially in Himachal Pradesh. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: Heavy rainfall wreaked havoc in Himachal Pradesh’s Kullu district as several houses, and roads were destroyed due to landslides and flooding. Taking note of the situation, the Himachal Pradesh government announced Rs 5 crore relief to victims in the Kullu district.

Trending Now

“People who are affected by the heavy rainfall in the Kullu district are being provided with a relief amount by the government. People whose sources of income were affected along with their houses and shops are being procured the relief amount. Till now, 1,700 families have been affected by the floods. Most of the families were provided with Rs five crores of relief amount,” Kullu Deputy Commissioner Ashutosh Garg said.

You may like to read

Garg further added, “Still, the employees of the revenue department are on the field and distributing the relief amounts.”

Himachal Faces One Of The Worst Flood Disasters In 75 Years

Himachal Pradesh has witnessed massive financial and infrastructural losses due to the downpour. The incessant rainfall led to several landslides and flash floods.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Saturday said that the state has faced the harshest rain and flood disasters in the past 75 years. He also said that the loss incurred by the state due to the rain-induced damages could reach 8,000 crore rupees.

The Chief Minister said there is a need for immediate financial relief from the Union Government. “The central team has visited the state. We have demanded the pending 315 crore rupees of the 2022-23 disaster fund from the Union Government. The loss is estimated to be 8,000 Crore rupees. We are trying to restore the roads, electricity and water supply in the region,” said the Chief Minister while talking to media.

The Chief Minister said that Himachal need immediate relief from the Union Government in this disaster situation. On the continuous heavy rain alert, he said teams are ready and the priority is to save the lives of the people.

Himachal To Receive More Heavy Rainfall Till July 25

More rains are forecast for Himachal Pradesh as the Meteorological (MeT) department sounded a yellow warning for heavy rains at a few places from July 23 to July 25.

Isolated spells of very heavy rainfall are likely in Chamba, Kangra, Shimla, Kullu, Mandi, Bilaspur, Solan and Sirmaur districts, while heavy rain may occur in Una, Hamirpur, Lahaul and Spiti, and Kinnaur districts on Saturday, the MeT said, according to a report by news agency PTI.

On Friday, light to heavy rains lashed parts of Himachal Pradesh. According to weather data in the past 24 hours till 5.30 pm, Palampur was the wettest in the state recording 147 mm of rainfall, followed by 50 mm at Dharamshala, 34 mm at Manali, and 27 mm at Dalhousie.

Since the onset of the monsoon in the hill state on June 24, as many as 138 people have died in rain-related incidents such as landslides, flash floods, and road accidents, according to the Himachal Pradesh State Emergency Response Centre. The state has suffered a loss of Rs 4,986 crore.

A total of 586 houses have been damaged completely and 5,030 partially. Damaged properties also include 234 shops and 1500 cowsheds in the state. About 605 roads are still closed in the state, according to the centre. A team sent by the Centre is visiting rain-hit areas in the state to assess the losses, officials said.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES