New Delhi: Senior BJP leader Kalraj Mishra was on Monday appointed the Governor of Himachal Pradesh. Mishra has replaced Acharya Devvrat who has been transferred as Governor of Gujarat.

A Rashtrapati Bhavan press communique said the appointments of Mishra and Devvrat will come into effect from the dates they assume charge of their respective offices.

Mishra, 78, had resigned from the Narendra Modi-led government as Minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises in 2017 after he crossed the age of 75, the BJP’s unofficial age limit for holding an elected post. The Uttar Pradesh leader did not contest the last Lok Sabha election.

Mishra has been a Rajya Sabha MP for three terms, in 1978, 2001 and 2006. He was a UP MLA from Lucknow in 2012 and in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, he won from Deoria.

Devvrat, 60, was appointed as Governor of Himachal Pradesh in 2015. He will be replacing Gujarat Governor OP Kohli who retires today. He has served as the principal of a Gurukul in Kurukshetra, Haryana.

While being the Governor of Himachal Pradesh, he is also the Chancellor of state universities of the state. He has been the principal of the Gurukul since 1981. The institution is run by Arya Pratinidhi Sabha, Rohtak, without any financial aid from the government.