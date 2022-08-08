Shimla: Due to sudden landslides near Bhawanagar in Himachal Pradesh’s Kinnaur, the National Highway-5 has been blocked on Monday. Machines have been deployed to clear the debris to allow movement of vehicular traffic through the route.Also Read - Viral Video: Car Narrowly Escapes Horrific Landslide, Internet Calls It 'Straight Out of An Action Movie' | Watch

A scary video of the landslide rolling down the mountain has been shared by news agency ANI. People can be seen crowding and moving backward while they made videos of the horrific landslide on their mobile phones. Also Read - Heavy Rains Lash Guwahati, 4 Buried Alive in Boragaon Landslide

WATCH Also Read - A Story of Grit: 11-Year-Old Boy Miraculously Survives Landslide by Hiding Inside Refrigerator For 20 Hours

#WATCH | National Highway 05 blocked after sudden landslides happened near Bhawanagar in Kinnaur of Himachal Pradesh. Machines deployed to clear the debris pic.twitter.com/LgNdSEYudL — ANI (@ANI) August 8, 2022

More details awaited