Shimla: Over 40 persons are feared buried under the debris after a major landslide hit Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur district, said Deputy Commissioner Abid Hussain Sadiq on Wednesday. Speaking to the media, Sadiq said that several vehicles, including a Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) bus carrying over 40 passengers, are buried under the debris. The bus was on its way from Reckong Peo in Kinnaur to Shimla, he said.

The Army, Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), and local rescue teams have been called in for the rescue work, the Kinnaur deputy commissioner said. Sadiq also said shooting stones are still falling which is creating problems in carrying out the rescue operation.

WATCH Himachal landslide video:

A landslide reported on Reckong Peo- Shimla Highway in #Kinnaur District in Himachal Pradesh today at around 12.45 Hrs. One truck, a HRTC Bus and few vehicles reported came under the rubble. Many people reported trapped. ITBP teams rushed for rescue. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/ThLYsL2cZK — ITBP (@ITBP_official) August 11, 2021

#HimachalPradesh के #kinnaur में फिर टूटा पहाड़#Kinnaur a major A landslide reported on Reckong Peo- Shimla Highway in Kinnaur District in #Himachal at around 12:45 noon today. One truck, bus and some vehicles reported came under the debris. #landslide pic.twitter.com/395X94ZiNK — Akashdeep Singh (@akashgill78) August 11, 2021

Speaking about the incident, Himachal Pradesh CM Jairam Thakur said, “I’ve directed police and local administration to carry out rescue operations. NDRF has also been put on alert. We have received information that one bus and a car could have been hit; awaiting detailed information.”

More details are awaited.