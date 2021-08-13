Shimla: The death toll in the landslide in Himachal Pradesh’s Kinnaur district has climbed to 15 with the recovery of one more body on Friday, a senior disaster management official said. Rescue operations resumed this morning to trace the 15 others still missing in the landslide that occurred near Chaura village in the district on Wednesday.Also Read - Video: Terrifying Landslide Hits Himachal's Kinnaur, Over 40 Feared Trapped Under Debris on Reckong Peo-Shimla Highway | WATCH

While 10 bodies were recovered on Wednesday, four were found on Thursday from the landslide site. Besides 13 people were rescued on Wednesday itself. State Disaster Management Director, Sudesh Kumar Mokhta, said search and rescue operations resumed at around 5.30 am. Also Read - Dozens of Tourists Stuck in Himachal Pradesh After Landslides Block Roads

#Kinnaur landslide search and rescue operations.

2 more dead bodies retrieved from rubble this morning. Total 15 dead bodies have been retrieved till now by the search and rescue teams.#kinnaurlandslide pic.twitter.com/gInj4OKwFr — ITBP (@ITBP_official) August 13, 2021

The authorities had suspended the search operation on Thursday night.

A Bolero and its passengers feared buried under the rubble could not be traced, Mokhta said, adding that it might be possible that the vehicle rolled down with the debris.

The rescue operation is being carried out jointly by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and the members of local police and home guards.