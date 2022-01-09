Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh government has decided to impose further restrictions in view of rising Omicron cases. All government offices will remain closed on weekends, and work on weekdays with 50% staff capacity, as per a new order issued on Sunday.Also Read - Himachal: NIT Hamirpur Declared 'Mini Containment Zone' After 81 Students Test COVID Positive

All social/religious gatherings will be completely banned in the state. District Magistrates have been allowed to decide timing of shops/markets in their areas as per COVID situation. Also Read - Himachal Imposes Night Curfew From 10 PM; Closes Sports Complexes, Theatres | Details Here

The order will remain in effect till January 24, it said. Also Read - 13 School Students in Himachal’s Bilaspur District Test COVID Positive, Undergoing Treatment

Read detailed order issued by HP Govt here: