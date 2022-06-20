Shimla, Himachal Pradesh: At least 6-7 tourists were stranded in Parwanoo Timber Trail (cable-car) due to some technical problem on Monday. Speaking to reporters, SP of Solan district, said that another cable car trolly has been deployed to rescue them. “The technical team of the Timber Trail operator deployed & police team monitoring the situation”, added SP, Solan District.Also Read - Viral Video: Woman Dances To 'Ye Ishq Haaye' At Himachal's Rohtang Pass, Internet Hearts It | Watch

#WATCH Cable car trolly with tourists stuck mid-air at Parwanoo Timber Trail, rescue operation underway; tourists safe#HimachalPradesh pic.twitter.com/mqcOqgRGjo — ANI (@ANI) June 20, 2022

Also Read - Heading To Himachal This Summer? Check Out These 5 Most Instagram-Savvy Cafes

Parwanoo’s Timber Trail Ropeway Mishap: Here Are The LIVE Updates

11 people including two senior citizens and four women are stuck in a cable car trolley for the last 1.5 hours following a technical fault in the cable car system. Rescue operation is underway, said Pranav Chauhan, DSP, Parwanoo.

A video of the incident is doing rounds on the social media wherein the stranded tourists can be seen crying for help.

Also Read - Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara: Best Skydiving Spots In India To Experience Freefall

People in the video claimed that they have been stuck in the cable car for over an hour, however authorities are yet to provide any help to them.

Earlier in April after a ropeway accident in Jharkhand’s Deoghar which claimed 3 lives, the Ministry of Home Affairs had issued an advisory to all states to prepare standard operating procedures and contingency plans for the operation of ropeways.