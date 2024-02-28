Himachal Political Crisis: State Minister Vikramaditya Singh Resigns Day After Rajya Sabha Election Results

Himachal Political Crisis: Himachal Pradesh minister Vikramaditya Singh said under the current circumstances in the state, it is not correct for him to continue as a part of the government.

Himachal Minister Vikramaditya Singh on Wednesday stepped down from his position.

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh minister & Congress MLA Vikramaditya Singh on Wednesday stepped down from his position, a day after the Rajya Sabha election result in the state, and said under the current circumstances in the state, it is not correct for him to continue as a part of the government.

Addressing a press conference, he said, “All I would like to say is that under the current circumstances, it is not correct for me to continue as a part of the government. So, I have decided that I am resigning from the Council of Ministers. I am resigning as a minister. In the time to come, I will have video consultations with my people and then decide about the future course of action…”

He also said there is no doubt that former CM Virbhadra Singh’s name was used in the (Assembly) election. “This is a matter of fact, a matter of record. This government was formed with everyone’s contribution. It has completed one year of governance. I have never said anything about the functioning of the government, but it is my responsibility to say it clearly today…I have always said that position and cabinet berth is not important for me. For me, the most important thing is the relationship with the people of Himachal Pradesh…But the kind of system prevailing in the government in last one year, how MLAs were overlooked and attempts were made to stifle their voices – this is a result of that,” he said.

