Himachal Politics: 6 Congress MLAs Who Cross-Voted For BJP In RS Polls Disqualified From Assembly
Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania on Thursday disqualified all the six Congress MLAs who cross-voted in the Rajya Sabha polls from the House. “Six MLAs, who contested on Congress symbol, attracted provisions of anti-defection law against themselves…I declare that the six people cease to be members of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly with immediate effect,” the Speaker announced.
