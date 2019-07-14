Shimla: At least 22 people have been pulled out from the debris and two bodies were recovered after a roadside three-storey eatery caved in owing to heavy rains in Kumarhatti in Himachal Pradesh’s Solan district on Sunday.

“Total of 25 persons were on the spot. It is raining heavily. NDRF team from Panchkula moving,” said DC Rana, Director cum Special Secretary Revenue and Disaster Management.

Director cum Special Secretary Revenue & Disaster Management, DC Rana: Two people dead & 22 have been rescued after a building collapsed in Kumarhatti, earlier today. #HimachalPradesh https://t.co/gzTlNicxmm — ANI (@ANI) July 14, 2019

Deputy Commissioner K.C. Chaman told the media that a rescue operation was on to save the people still trapped inside, adding that the injured have been admitted to nearby hospitals.

The building that collapsed in Kumarhatti was a ‘Dhaba’. The incident occurred on the Kumarkatti-Nahan road, some 55 km from state capital Shimla.

Heavy rains were hampering the rescue operation. The operation continues as 18 Army men and 5 civilians have been rescued while 14 people are still feared trapped.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) working president JP Nadda said that he has spoken to the Chief Minister of the State for relief operations and that he is personally monitoring the incident.

More Details Awaited.

