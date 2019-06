New Delhi: At least 27 passengers died and 25 suffered injuries after the private bus they were travelling in fell into a deep gorge near Banjar area of Kullu district in Himachal Pradesh.

The bus was going to Gadagushani area from Banjar when it met with an accident and fell into the drain.

Some reports say that many passengers were sitting atop the bus, which contributed to the high death toll in the accident.

Rescue operations are underway.

Himachal Pradesh: 20 injured after a private bus fell into a deep gorge near Banjar area of Kullu district. Rescue operations underway. The bus carrying around 50 passengers was on its way from Banjar to Gadagushani area pic.twitter.com/HGBzeRuULP — ANI (@ANI) June 20, 2019

This is a breaking story, more details awaited.