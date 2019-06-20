New Delhi: At least 33 passengers died and 37 suffered injuries after the private bus they were travelling in fell into a deep gorge near Banjar area of Kullu district in Himachal Pradesh.

The bus was going to Gadagushani area from Banjar when it met with an accident and fell into the drain.

Some reports say that many passengers were sitting atop the bus, which contributed to the high death toll in the accident.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered his condolences to the kin of the killed and said:

PM Modi on death of 27 people in the bus accident in Kullu district: Deeply saddened by the bus accident in Kullu. Condolences to families of those who lost their lives. I hope the injured recover soon. Himachal Pradesh Govt is providing all possible assistance that is required. pic.twitter.com/GaJ4W3orxb — ANI (@ANI) June 20, 2019

The injured have been taken to the Kullu Civil Hospital. The bus is believed to have fallen 500 feet.