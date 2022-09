Shimla: The vehicular movement on National Highway 707, a 151-kilometer-long route which connects the Hatkoti in Himachal Pradesh with Paonta Sahib via Uttarakhand, was restored after 7 hours of disruption on Sunday. The highway was blocked due to a landslide near the Hevna temple, the State Emergency Operation Center in Sirmour had reported.Also Read - Heavy Rainfall Warning Issued For THESE States Till September 27

The incidents of landslide have increased in the mountainous region over the last few years. Earlier on September 23, National Highway 5 was blocked early in the morning hours. Due to the landslides and roadblocks, there was a heavy traffic jam on National Highway.

CHECK IMD’s PREDICTION

The India Meteorological Department in Shimla on Friday had forecast heavy rain during the next 48 hours in Himachal Pradesh after it witnessed heavy rainfall.

“Due to heavy rain here there was a landslide near Ramnagar and NH was blocked, it is being restored, there is a heavy traffic jam and people are facing problems. Due to heavy rainfall during the past few days people are facing problems here,” said a local resident.

The commuters and drivers faced trouble during the heavy traffic jam on National Highway Five

“Due to the rain and landslides, we are stranded here for a long time. I have come from Kandaghat and wanted to go to Theog. We are facing problems and are getting delayed Due to the heavy rainfall and landslides here in different places,” said a truck driver.

“Almost all places in the state have received rainfall, Kangra, Mandi, Bilaspur, Kullu, Sirmaur, and Solan districts have received rainfall during the past 24 hours. The rain will increase from tomorrow afternoon in the state. The monsoon will be active for two to three days. The monsoon will continue, and we are expecting the withdrawal of the monsoon by the end of September. The higher reaches of Lahaul-Spiti and Kinnaur have also increased. The temperature has also dropped in the region. The alert has been issued for 24th and 25th of September in districts of Shimla, Mandi, Kangra and Sirmaur,” said IMD forecast