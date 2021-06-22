Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur on Monday said that the state government is aiming to vaccinate 100 per cent of the state’s population against COVID with the first dose by July 25. He also added that there is no shortage of vaccines in the state at present. Speaking to the media, CM Thakur informed that vaccination had started for people between the ages of 18 to 45 and as many as 27.35 lakh doses have been administered in the state. Also Read - India's Coronavirus Cases Drop to 42,640 Today; Lowest in Nearly 3 Months; Vaccinations Hit World Record

“There is no shortage of vaccines, about 5 lakh doses available at present. By June 25, we are aiming to have 100 per cent population vaccinated with the first dose in tribal areas like Lahaul-Spiti, and other areas,” he said. Also Read - From Free Bus Tickets to Fridges, Gifts Galore For People Getting Vaccinated in MP's Indore

He added, “Vaccination for the 18-45 group has started. We are aiming to administer at least 1 lakh doses per day, though the target is 1.15 lakh doses. So far, 27.35 lakh doses have been administered in the state, covering about 42 per cent of the population. The centralised free vaccination policy began on Monday under which the government will provide free COVID-19 vaccine to all Indian citizens above 18 years of age. Also Read - Amarnath Yatra Cancelled For The Second Time In A Row Due To Covid Pandemic, Online Aarti For Devotees

Prime Minister Narendra Modi made the announcement in a televised address to the nation and said the central government would take over the nationwide vaccination drive, and the Centre would procure 75 per cent of vaccines and give them to states for free distribution to all citizens above the age of 18.

As per the union health ministry, there are currently 2,711 active COVID-19 cases in Himachal Pradesh. As many as 1,94,257 recoveries and 3,442 deaths have been reported so far.

( With ANI inputs)