Himachal Pradesh Election: Lahaul and Spiti is a picturesque district in Himachal Pradesh. This beautiful hilly terrain is one of the least densely populated districts in India, according to a 2011 census. Earlier, the Lahaul and Spiti consisted of two separate districts of Lahaul and Spiti. The present administrative centre is Kyelang in Lahaul.Also Read - Jaswan-pragpur Assembly Constituency: Will BJP Retain This Seat or Congress, AAP be Able to Make a Dent?

The hill state of Himachal Pradesh is all set to go for polls on November 12. This time it will be a 3-front poll with all three the BJP, Congress and AAP in the fray. In the last assembly election held in 2017, the BJP won 43 seats out of 68. The AAP, BJP and Congress have released all the names for the 68 constituencies. Also Read - Jawalamukhi Assembly Constituency: BJP Swaps Seats for Its Candidates, Will Decision Work for the Party?

Lahaul and Spiti Constituency Seat: BJP’s Ramlal Markandey won the assembly seat in 2017 with 7756 votes. Congress’s Ravi Thakur was the runner-up with 6278. This year later in November, they will be again in the faceoff for the Lahaul and Spiti seats. AAP has also fielded its candidate in the upcoming state polls. AAP’s Sudershan Jaspa will represent the party from this seat. Also Read - Himachal Pradesh Election: It's BJP's Govind Singh Thakur Vs Congress's Bhuvneshwar Gaur In Manali

All You Need To Know About Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election 2022

Polling Date: November 12, 2022 (Single phase)

Counting of votes: December 8, 2022

Date before the election shall be completed: December 10, 2022

Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly is scheduled to end on January 8, 2023.