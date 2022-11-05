Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election 2022: Congress Promises Old Pension Scheme, 300 Units Free Power In Its Manifesto

Congress released its manifesto on Saturday and promised to implement the old pension scheme, provide 300 units of free power, and release ₹10 crore as 'StartUp fund' in each constituency.

Himachal Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022: As parties gear for HP Vidhan Sabha polls to be held on November 12; Congress, on Saturday, released its manifesto in the presence of Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel. It has promised to implement the old pension scheme, provide 300 units of free power, and release ₹10 crore as ‘StartUp fund’ in each constituency.

Others present at the party’s poll manifesto release included AICC in-charge for Himachal Rajeev Shukla, former PCC chief Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu and AICC secretaries Tejinder Pal Bittu and Manish Chatrath.

Party’s poll manifesto committee chairman Dhani Ram Shandil said the BJP has failed to live up to the expectations of people and has not fulfilled the promises made five years ago. “This is not just a poll manifesto but a document prepared for the development and welfare of the people of Himachal Pradesh,” Shandil said.

The Congress is banking on the anti-incumbency factor and urging voters not to reelect the BJP in the state.

In Himachal Pradesh, the counting of votes will take place on December 8. As per the electoral roll published on 10 October, over 55 lakh electors are registered, out of which around 55,000 are PwD electors, while over 1.22 lakh are 80+ senior citizens and 1.86 lakh first-time voters in Himachal Pradesh.

The EC will also set up 7,881 polling stations across 68 Assembly seats for the smooth conduct of elections. Around 142 polling stations will be operated by women and 37 polling station will be operated by Divyang people.