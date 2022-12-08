live

Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election 2022 Results: Congress Wins Kullu, Manali, Lahaul and Spiti; While BJP Bags Anni, Banjar

Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election 2022 Results: Stay tuned to this space for regular updates on Lahaul and Spiti, Manali, Kullu, Banjar and Anni constituency seats.

Himachal Pradesh Election Results 2022

Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election 2022 Results: The counting of votes for Lahaul and Spiti, Manali, Kullu, Banjar and Anni constituency seats began at 8 am. The Congress is leading in 40 seats and the BJP is ahead in 26. Congress’s Himachal in-charge Rajiv Shukla has told the media that if the party’s tally stays at 39, “there is no fear of Operation Lotus”.

Final results of these constituencies :

Kullu Assembly Election Results Live: Sunder Singh Thakur of Congress wins. Manali Assembly Election Results Live: Bhuvneshwar Gaur of Congress wins. Lahaul and Spiti Assembly Election Results Live: Ravi Thakur of Congress wins. Anni Assembly Election Results Live: Lokender Kumar of BJP wins. Banjar Assembly Election Results Live: Surender Shourie of BJP wins.

