Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election 2022 Results: Congress Wins Kullu, Manali, Lahaul and Spiti; While BJP Bags Anni, Banjar

Updated: December 8, 2022 3:15 PM IST

By India.com News Desk | Edited by Anurag Kumar

Himachal Pradesh Election Results 2022
Himachal Pradesh Election Results 2022

Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election 2022 Results: The counting of votes for Lahaul and Spiti, Manali, Kullu, Banjar and Anni constituency seats began at 8 am. The Congress is leading in 40 seats and the BJP is ahead in 26. Congress’s Himachal in-charge Rajiv Shukla has told the media that if the party’s tally stays at 39, “there is no fear of Operation Lotus”.

Live Updates

  • 2:49 PM IST

    Updates to this blog have ended.

  • 2:49 PM IST
    Final results of these constituencies :
    Kullu Assembly Election Results Live: Sunder Singh Thakur of Congress wins.
    Manali Assembly Election Results Live: Bhuvneshwar Gaur of Congress wins.
    Lahaul and Spiti Assembly Election Results Live: Ravi Thakur of Congress wins.
    Anni Assembly Election Results Live: Lokender Kumar of BJP wins.
    Banjar Assembly Election Results Live: Surender Shourie of BJP wins.
  • 11:51 AM IST

    Lahaul and Spiti Assembly Election Results Live: Congress candidate Ravi Thakur wins.

  • 10:57 AM IST
    Latest Trends At 11 AM
    Kullu Assembly Election Results Live: Sunder Singh Thakur of Congress is leading.
    Manali Assembly Election Results Live: Govind Singh Thakur of BJP is leading.
    Lahaul and Spiti Assembly Election Results Live: Ravi Thakur of Congress is leading
    Anni Assembly Election Results Live: Lokender Kumar of BJP is leading.
    Banjar Assembly Election Results Live: Independent candidate Hiteshwar Singh is leading.
  • 9:56 AM IST
    Latest Trends At 10 AM

    Kullu Assembly Election Results Live: Sunder Singh Thakur of Congress is leading.
    Manali Assembly Election Results Live: Bhuvneshwar Gaur of Congress is leading.
    Lahaul and Spiti Assembly Election Results Live: Ram Lal Markanda of BJP is leading
    Anni Assembly Election Results Live: Lokender Kumar of BJP is leading.
    Banjar Assembly Election Results Live: Khimi Ram of Congress is leading.
  • 8:49 AM IST

    Banjar Assembly Results Live: Surender Shourie of BJP is leading in early trends.

  • 8:44 AM IST

    Anni Assembly Results Live: Bansi Lal of Congress is leading in early trends.

  • 8:43 AM IST

    Lahaul and Spiti Assembly Results Live: Ramlal Markanda of BJP is leading.

  • 8:42 AM IST

    Manali Assembly Results Live: Bhuvneshwar Gaur of Congress is leading.

  • 8:41 AM IST

    Kullu Assembly Results Live: Surender Singh Thakur of Congress is leading in early trends

Published Date: December 8, 2022 6:37 AM IST

Updated Date: December 8, 2022 3:15 PM IST