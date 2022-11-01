Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election 2022: Sundernagar Assembly constituency is one of the 68 constituencies in Himachal Pradesh. The Vidhan Sabha seat is also part of the Mandi Lok Sabha constituency. In 2017, the Sundernagar Vidhan Sabha seat was won by the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Rakesh Kumar. The BJP candidate had defeated Sohan Lal of Congress with a margin of 9263 votes.Also Read - Himachal Pradesh Election: It's BJP's Lokendra Kumar Vs Congress's Bansi Lal Kaushal In Anni

Sundernagar Assembly Constituency falls under the Mandi Lok Sabha constituency. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Ram Swaroop Sharma won from Mandi Lok Sabha (MP) Seat with a margin of 405459 votes by defeating Aashray Sharma of the Indian National Congress.

Sundernagar Assembly Seat: Key Candidates

Rakesh Jamwal- BJP

Sohan Lal Thakur- Congress

Pooja Thakur- AAP

Sundernagar Assembly Seat: Key Facts

As per the voter list of 2022, there are 81103 electorates and 109 polling stations in the constituency.

The BJP and INC got 68.31% and 27.42% in 2019 Lok Sabha election respectively.

Congress’ Pratibha Singh is the present MLA of Sundernagar Legislative Assembly.

Himachal Assembly Elections: Key Points