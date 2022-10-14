Himachal Pradesh Election Dates Announced LIVE: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced the poll schedule of the upcoming Himachal Pradesh Assembly Elections. The polling will be held in single-phase on November 12 and the counting will be done on December 8. The term of the Himachal Pradesh assembly ends on January 8. In 2017, the BJP ousted ruling Congress and formed a government under the leadership of Jai Ram Thakur in the 68-seater Himachal Assembly. Meanwhile, the Congress party, on Thursday, hit out at the BJP over PM Narendra Modi’s visit to the hill state and alleged that the ruling party is ‘taking political advantage’ of the development projects in Himachal Pradesh.Also Read - Why Election Commission Didn't Announce Gujarat Election Dates

October 25 – Last date of filing nomination

October 29 – Withdrawal of nomination

Date of Polling – November 12

Counting of votes – December 8

Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election Dates: Key Points by EC

Every polling station will have a ramp, drinking water, and shaded area and other amenities will be provided

Some polling stations will be managed entirely by women staff

EC working with 3 broad objectives -Conduct free, fair, inclusive, accessible and inducement-free elections, Hassle-Free & comfortable voting experience, Maximum voter participation

Some polling stations are to be managed entirely by PWD staff

Commission staff will go to houses for voters aged above 80 years for polling, process to be videographed

ECI also held a review meeting in Himachal Pradesh last month with Deputy Commissioners and Superintendent of Police, IG, DIG, and CAPF and Nodal Officers of 12 districts oto review poll preparedness in the state. Also Read - Gujarat Election Dates to be Announced Later; Himachal to Vote on Nov 12 | Highlights

Though the Congress is hopeful for revival in the state owing to the ongoing ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ and the election of a new president after almost 20 years. Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP is also claiming to give a strong fight to traditional parties in the state. Also Read - Gujarat, Himachal Assembly Poll Dates Announcement: Himachal To Vote On Nov 12, No Date For Gujarat Yet

The model code of conduct will come into effect as soon as the schedule for the two states is announced. This is a set of guidelines issued by the the poll body for conduct of political parties and candidates during elections mainly with respect to speeches, polling day, polling booths, portfolios, election manifestos, processions and general conduct..

Priyanka Gandhi to launch poll campaign in Himachal

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will launch the party’s election campaign in Himachal Pradesh on Friday with a rally in Solan district of the state. AICC general secretary Vadra’s ‘Parivartan Pratigya Rally’ comes a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the hill state.

During his visit ahead of the assembly polls in Himachal Pradesh by the year-end, Modi launched a slew of development projects in Una and Chamba. Gandhi will also visit the Maa Shoolini Temple around 12 noon prior to the rally, a party statement said.