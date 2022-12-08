Top Recommended Stories
Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election Results 2022 Highlights: Check List Of Winners For Churah, Bharmour, Chamba, Dalhousie & Bhattiyat
Himachal Assembly Election Result 2022: BJP dominated the proceeding in Churah, Bharmour and Dalhousie while Congress returned victorious in Chamba and Bhattiyat. Check the full list of winners below.
As It Happened | Himachal Pradesh Election Result 2022: The counting of votes for the Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 began at 8 AM on Thursday, December 8. The final results for Churah (SC), Barbour, Chamba, Dalhousie, Bhattiyat are given below.
Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election Results 2022 Winners:
- Hans Raj of BJP wins in Churah
- Dr. Janak Raj of BJP wins in Bharmour
- Neeraj Nayar of Congress wins in Chamba
- Dhavinder Singh of BJP wins in Dalhousie
- Kuldeep Singh Pathania of Congress wins in Bhattiyat
The voting for all 68 seats in Himachal Pradesh was conducted in a single-phase manner on November 12. It is a 3-front poll with the BJP, Congress, and AAP in the fray. The term of the Himachal Pradesh assembly will end on January 8. According to data available with state poll authorities, Himachal Pradesh registered a record voter turnout at 75.6 per cent in the assembly polls.
