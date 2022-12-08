live

Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election Results 2022 Highlights: Check List Of Winners For Churah, Bharmour, Chamba, Dalhousie & Bhattiyat

Himachal Assembly Election Result 2022: BJP dominated the proceeding in Churah, Bharmour and Dalhousie while Congress returned victorious in Chamba and Bhattiyat. Check the full list of winners below.

Updated: December 8, 2022 5:13 PM IST

By Manmath Nayak | Edited by Sajal Patra

As It Happened | Himachal Pradesh Election Result 2022: The counting of votes for the Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 began at 8 AM on Thursday, December 8. The  final results for Churah (SC), Barbour, Chamba, Dalhousie, Bhattiyat  are given below.

Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election Results 2022 Winners:

  • Hans Raj of BJP wins in Churah
  • Dr. Janak Raj of BJP wins in Bharmour
  • Neeraj Nayar of Congress wins in Chamba
  • Dhavinder Singh of BJP wins in Dalhousie
  • Kuldeep Singh Pathania of Congress wins in Bhattiyat

The voting for all 68 seats in Himachal Pradesh was conducted in a single-phase manner on November 12. It is a 3-front poll with the BJP, Congress, and AAP in the fray. The term of the Himachal Pradesh assembly will end on January 8. According to data available with state poll authorities, Himachal Pradesh registered a record voter turnout at 75.6 per cent in the assembly polls.

Live Updates

    LIVE Himachal Election Result 2022: Dr. Janak Raj of BJP is leading in Bharmour while BJP’s Dhavinder Singh is maintaining a good lead in Dalhousie. Bikram Singh of BJP is surging ahead in Bhattiyat as Neeraj Nayar of Congress finds himself maintaining pole position in Chamba.

    LIVE Himachal Election Result 2022: Hans Raj wins Churah with 53 per cent vote share. SURENDER BHARDWAJ of Congress did give him a good fight and came close second in the race.

    LIVE Counting Assembly Election Himachal Pradesh Results 2022:

    Congress with their noses in front but just by the barest of margins.

    INC 34, BJP 33 in Himachal

    LIVE Counting Assembly Election Himachal Pradesh Results 2022:

    Current Status: BJP 34, INC 31, AAP 0, Others 3

    LIVE Counting Assembly Election Himachal Pradesh Results 2022:

    Neeraj Nayar of Congress continues to gain in Chamba

    Dhavinder Singh of BJP gains in Dalhousie
    LIVE Counting Assembly Election Himachal Pradesh Results 2022:

    Counting On Hold in Churah
    Thakur Singh Bharmouri of Congress Gains in Bharmour
    Neeraj Nayar of Congress Gains in Chamba
    Dhavinder Singh of BJP Gains in Dalhousie
    Counting On Hold in Bhattiyat
    Assembly Election Himachal Pradesh Results 2022 LIVE:

    Neeraj Nayar of Cong Gains In Chamba

    Counting on Hold In Churah

    Dhavinder Singh Of BJP Gains In Dalhousie

    Counting on hold in Bhattiyat

    Assembly Election Himachal Pradesh Results 2022 LIVE: The counting has already got underway. We will have more updates shortly. Stay tuned to his space for all the latest of the Assembly Election Himachal Pradesh Results.

Published Date: December 8, 2022 7:43 AM IST

Updated Date: December 8, 2022 5:13 PM IST