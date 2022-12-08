live

Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election Results 2022 Highlights: Check List Of Winners For Churah, Bharmour, Chamba, Dalhousie & Bhattiyat

Himachal Assembly Election Result 2022: BJP dominated the proceeding in Churah, Bharmour and Dalhousie while Congress returned victorious in Chamba and Bhattiyat. Check the full list of winners below.

As It Happened | Himachal Pradesh Election Result 2022: The counting of votes for the Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 began at 8 AM on Thursday, December 8. The final results for Churah (SC), Barbour, Chamba, Dalhousie, Bhattiyat are given below.

Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election Results 2022 Winners:

Hans Raj of BJP wins in Churah

Dr. Janak Raj of BJP wins in Bharmour

Neeraj Nayar of Congress wins in Chamba

Dhavinder Singh of BJP wins in Dalhousie

Kuldeep Singh Pathania of Congress wins in Bhattiyat

The voting for all 68 seats in Himachal Pradesh was conducted in a single-phase manner on November 12. It is a 3-front poll with the BJP, Congress, and AAP in the fray. The term of the Himachal Pradesh assembly will end on January 8. According to data available with state poll authorities, Himachal Pradesh registered a record voter turnout at 75.6 per cent in the assembly polls.

