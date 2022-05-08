New Delhi: Khalistani flags were reportedly found tied at the main entrance gate and boundary wall of the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly in Dharamshala on Sunday. Pro-Khalistani messages were also seen scripted at the wall of the Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha in the morning.Also Read - Weekly Numerology Prediction, May 8 to May 14: What’s in Store For You This Week?

A video released by news agency ANI showed two Khalistani flags hung from the main gate of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly.

#WATCH Khalistan flags found tied on the main gate & boundary wall of the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly in Dharamshala today morning pic.twitter.com/zzYk5xKmVg — ANI (@ANI) May 8, 2022

Reacting to the incident, police said the Khalistani flags at the Himachal Pradesh’s Vidhan Sabha gate have now been removed and a case will be registered on this regard.

“It might have happened late night or early morning today. We have removed the Khalistan flags from the Vidhan Sabha gate. It could be an act of some tourists from Punjab. We are going to register a case today,” SP Kangra, Khushal Sharma, was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Earlier, Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) suspended its party’s Himachal Pradesh social media incharge Harpreet Singh Bedi in Himachal Pradesh over his alleged pro-Khalistan tweets. The move came after the ruling BJP accused Bedi of openly supporting Khalistan, alleging that he had put out a series of tweets in its support some years ago.

In a tweet, the state unit of AAP said, “Views expressed by Harpreet Singh Bedi in his tweets are against Aam Aadmi Party’s ideology & do not represent the opinion of the party in any way.”

“The party hereby expels him (Harpreet Singh Bedi) from all posts with immediate effect.”

In another tweet, it said, “AAP firmly believes in the unity & integrity of our great nation & would never tolerate anyone writing anything against our county.”

Harpreet Singh Bedi had in 2012 and 2020 posted a series of anti-India and pro-Khalistan tweets, demanded new currency for the separatist group, and posted a dollar that depicted the “Republic of Khalistan” with a photo of the group’s leader, BJP state general secretary Trilok Jamwal had told the media.