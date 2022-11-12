Himachal Pradesh Assembly Polls: 83-Year-Old Voter Walks 14 Km In Snow To Cast Vote In Chamba

Himachal Assembly Election 2022: As voting is underway in Himachal Pradesh, people were walking for kilometres together in the biting winter cold to exercise their franchise at the polling stations and some others were seen basking in the sun as they waited for their turn.

मतदान केंद्र चसक भटोरी में 83 वर्षीय महिला बुजुर्ग ने किया मतदान: This PS in Bharmaur Constituency is the farthest in the state being at a distance of 14km from nearest road head. Seeing huge response from the voters despite heavy snow. @ECISVEEP @mangarg2002 @DCChamba #UTSAV pic.twitter.com/gPzQlXVYw0 — CEO Himachal (@hpelection) November 12, 2022

Even though the Election Commission of India (ECI) provided a voluntary facility to 80 plus aged electors to vote through ballot papers at their homes, yet several aged persons did not opt for that facility and preferred to cast their votes through the electronic voting machine (EVM) at their respective polling station today.

Most interestingly, one 83-year-old voter was seen walking for 14 kms in the snow to cast vote in Chamba district of Himachal Pradesh.

Voting began at 8 AM on a slow note but picked up as the day progressed and the sun warmed the winter chill. By 1 PM, over 37.19 per cent of the electorate had voted, the Election Commission said. Polling will continue till 5 pm in all 68 assembly constituencies.

The highest polling of 41.89 per cent till 1 PM was recorded in Sirmour district, followed by 41.17 per cent in Mandi, Chief Minister Jairam Thakur’s home district. The high altitude district of Lahaul and Spiti recorded 21.95 per cent.

In the Himachal Assembly Elections, it is a crucial test for the BJP hoping to beat precedent and return to power as well as for the Congress looking for electoral revival.

The saffron party has promised implementation of the Uniform Civil Code and eight lakh jobs in the state, besides scooties to college going girls and cycles to school girls belonging to weaker sections.