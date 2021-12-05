New Delhi: Himachal Pradesh has become the first state in the country to fully vaccinate adult population against COVID-19, an official spokesperson said.Also Read - Fans Slam Third Umpire After Virat Kohli Survives Similar DRS Leg-Before Call During 2nd Test vs New Zealand Sparks Controversy | SEE POSTS

As many as 53,86,393 eligible adults across Himachal Pradesh were administered the second dose of coronavirus vaccine, the official said, according to a report by news agency PTI. Himachal Pradesh was also the first state to achieve the 100 per cent first dose vaccination of adult population by the end of August.

A special function is being organised to honour COVID-19 workers at the All-India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Bilaspur on Sunday, the official.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, BJP national president JP Nadda and Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will attend the function. During the function, COVID-19 workers will be given certificates recognising their significant role in vaccinating the citizens.

Union Minister Anurag Thakur and the state’s Health Minister Rajiv Saizal will also participate in the function, the official said.

Himachal Pradesh registered 78 fresh cases and no death cases were reported on Saturday. The death toll from the pandemic remained unchanged at 3,835 in Himachal Pradesh. Seventy-five more patients recovered from the infection, taking the recovery count to 2,22,831.