Mandi: In a major setback to the BJP, the Congress on Tuesday won the Mandi Lok Sabha bypoll and all three Assembly constituencies of Arki, Fatehpur and Jubbal-Kotkhai. The bypolls were held on October 30.Also Read - Himachal Bypolls 2021: CM Jairam Thakur Accepts People’s Mandate, Says Will Brainstorm On Defeat

Congress candidate Pratibha Singh, who is the wife of the late former six-time Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh, on Tuesday won Mandi parliamentary seat against BJP candidate and Kargil war hero Brigadier (retd) Khushal Chand Thakur. This was for the first time that a member of Virbhadra Singh’s family contested an election after his demise due to post-Covid complications. Also Read - Bypolls to 3 Lok Sabha, 29 Assembly Constituencies in 13 States Today Amid Covid-19 Protocols. Check Full List Here

In the Mandi parliamentary seat, the home turf of Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, the Congress defeated the BJP by a slender margin of 8,766 votes. Also Read - Himachal Pradesh: Govt Orders Closure of All Schools Till September 25 | Details Inside

Congress candidates have won in Arki, Jubbal-Kotkhai and Fatehpur Assembly segments though the final results are yet to be announced.

The defeat is a setback to CM Thakur as the BJP had won the Mandi seat by a margin of 3.98 lakh votes in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. The Mandi bypoll was held following the demise of BJP MP Ram Swaroop in February this year.

“I accept the results and congratulate the winners. The BJP fought hard, but the results are not in keeping with our expectations. We will definitely study the lessons learned in these bypolls and learn for the future… for the 2022 election,” Jairam Thakur said.