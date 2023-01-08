Himachal Pradesh Cabinet Expansion: Vikramaditya Singh, 6 Other MLAs Take Oath Today

Vikramaditya Singh, 33, is the youngest member in the cabinet while Col. Dhani Ram Shandil, 82, is the eldest.

MLA Vikramaditya Singh, son of former chief minister Virbhadhra Singh, takes oath as a cabinet minister

Himachal Pradesh Cabinet Expansion: The Himachal Pradesh government, led by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, in its first cabinet expansion inducted seven new cabinet ministers on Sunday. A total of 7 MLAs including Vikramaditya Singh — son of former CM Virbhadra Singh took oath today at Raj Bhavan.

Besides Shimla rural legislator Vikramaditya Singh, Shillai legislator Harshwardhan Chauhan, Kinnaur MLA Jagat Singh Negi, former chief parliamentary secretary and Jubbal Kotkhai MLA Rohit Thakur, Solan MLA Dhani Ram Shandil, Jawali legislator Chandra Kumar and Anirudh Singh took oath as cabinet ministers.

The first-time ministers inducted into the cabinet were four-time legislator Rohit Thakur, 48, three-time legislator Anirudh Singh, 45, and two-time legislator Vikramaditya Singh.

Himachal Pradesh Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar administered the oath to the newly inducted ministers at a ceremony at the Raj Bhawan.

Three More Berths Remain Vacant

Besides the post of deputy speaker, three berths are still vacant as the maximum number of ministers, including the chief minister, cannot exceed 12.

Sukhu and deputy chief minister Mukesh Agnihotri were sworn in on December 11.

(With inputs from agencies)